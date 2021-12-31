Support Us

Brother Ali, Christian Death and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

December 31, 2021 6:58AM

Brother Ali heads to Denver and Fort Collins in April.
Brother Ali heads to Denver and Fort Collins in April.

Rapper Brother Ali headlines Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Saturday, April 9 (tickets are $25.50-$79), and the Aggie Theatre on Friday, April 8 (tickets are $23-$25), with MC Supernatural and DJ Last Word opening both nights. Tickets are on sale now.

Los Angeles goth-rock band Christian Death will be at HQ on Monday, May 9, with Plague Garden opening. Tickets ($18) are on sale now.

Mumiy Troll, one of Russia's most popular rock bands, headlines the Oriental Theater on Sunday, March 27. Tickets ($60-$400) are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


AGGIE THEATRE

Brother Ali: With MC Supernatural, DJ Last Word, Fri., April 8, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
The Higgs & the Alpine Camp: Mon., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM

Brother Ali: With MC Supernatural, DJ Last Word, Sat., April 9, 8 p.m., $25.50-$79.

GLOBE HALL


Everybody but Jay: With Shanghai Metro Temple, Teekay & Aaron, Sun., Jan. 9, 3 p.m., $12.
Raritans: With the Owl Reserve, the Maple Stevens Band, Sun., Feb. 6, 4 p.m., $12.

HI-DIVE

Flower Language: With Prize Horse, Absinthe Father, Warper, Sun., Jan. 30, 7 p.m.
Moodlighting (album release): Thu., May 5, 9 p.m.
Possessed by Paul James: Thu., April 21, 8 p.m.
Sad Park: Tue., March 1, 9 p.m.

HQ

Actors: With Scifidelic and DJ SIN, Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $15-$125.
Christian Death: With Plague Garden, Mon., May 9, 8:30 p.m., $18.
Decent Criminal: With Cleaner, Slap Happy and System Restore, Fri., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $12-$60.
End: With Portrayal of Guilt, Yashira, Wake, Mon., March 14, 7:30 p.m., $17-$125.
Heart Attack Man: With Covey, Arm's Length, Blood Root, Wed., March 30, 7 p.m., $17-$120.
Night Club: With Holy Wars and DJ Ritual, Sat., March 26, 8 p.m., $15-$125.
Total Chaos: Tue., June 7, 6:30 p.m., $13-$60.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Britney Party: Thu., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $15.
The Plug: Ft. Masteria, Fri., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.
The Static Channel: With State Drugs, Bad Year, Sun., Jan. 23, 5 p.m., $12.

LOST LAKE

Üfer: With Red Sage and Colo Rasta, Sat., Jan. 29, 9 p.m., $12.
Jackson Harkness: With Derek Dames Ohl, Non-Renewed and High-Street Joggers, Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Kurt Travis: Mon., Jan. 31, 6 p.m., $15.
Makari: Mon., March 7, 6 p.m., $16.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Big Mountain and Mighty Mystic: Sun., April 3, 8 p.m., $18.
Dance With the Dead & Magic Sword: Wed., March 23, 7 p.m., $25-$175.
Gemini Syndrome: Thu., March 24, 7:30 p.m., $16-$100.
Mac Lethal: Sat., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$100.
Mumiy Troll: Sun., March 27, 8 p.m., $60-$400.
Night Snipers: Sun., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $75-$440.
The Slackers: Wed., May 18, 8 p.m., $20-$175.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Steve Poltz: Thu., March 10, 8 p.m.
Trace Bundy: Sat., Feb. 26, 8 p.m.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
