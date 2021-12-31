Brother Ali, Christian Death and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Rapper Brother Ali headlines Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Saturday, April 9 (tickets are $25.50-$79), and the Aggie Theatre on Friday, April 8 (tickets are $23-$25), with MC Supernatural and DJ Last Word opening both nights. Tickets are on sale now.
Los Angeles goth-rock band Christian Death will be at HQ on Monday, May 9, with Plague Garden opening. Tickets ($18) are on sale now.
Mumiy Troll, one of Russia's most popular rock bands, headlines the Oriental Theater on Sunday, March 27. Tickets ($60-$400) are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
Brother Ali: With MC Supernatural, DJ Last Word, Fri., April 8, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
The Higgs & the Alpine Camp: Mon., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM
Brother Ali: With MC Supernatural, DJ Last Word, Sat., April 9, 8 p.m., $25.50-$79.
GLOBE HALL
Everybody but Jay: With Shanghai Metro Temple, Teekay & Aaron, Sun., Jan. 9, 3 p.m., $12.
Raritans: With the Owl Reserve, the Maple Stevens Band, Sun., Feb. 6, 4 p.m., $12.
HI-DIVE
Flower Language: With Prize Horse, Absinthe Father, Warper, Sun., Jan. 30, 7 p.m.
Moodlighting (album release): Thu., May 5, 9 p.m.
Possessed by Paul James: Thu., April 21, 8 p.m.
Sad Park: Tue., March 1, 9 p.m.
HQ
Actors: With Scifidelic and DJ SIN, Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $15-$125.
Christian Death: With Plague Garden, Mon., May 9, 8:30 p.m., $18.
Decent Criminal: With Cleaner, Slap Happy and System Restore, Fri., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $12-$60.
End: With Portrayal of Guilt, Yashira, Wake, Mon., March 14, 7:30 p.m., $17-$125.
Heart Attack Man: With Covey, Arm's Length, Blood Root, Wed., March 30, 7 p.m., $17-$120.
Night Club: With Holy Wars and DJ Ritual, Sat., March 26, 8 p.m., $15-$125.
Total Chaos: Tue., June 7, 6:30 p.m., $13-$60.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Britney Party: Thu., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $15.
The Plug: Ft. Masteria, Fri., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.
The Static Channel: With State Drugs, Bad Year, Sun., Jan. 23, 5 p.m., $12.
LOST LAKE
Üfer: With Red Sage and Colo Rasta, Sat., Jan. 29, 9 p.m., $12.
Jackson Harkness: With Derek Dames Ohl, Non-Renewed and High-Street Joggers, Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $12.
MARQUIS THEATER
Kurt Travis: Mon., Jan. 31, 6 p.m., $15.
Makari: Mon., March 7, 6 p.m., $16.
ORIENTAL THEATER
Big Mountain and Mighty Mystic: Sun., April 3, 8 p.m., $18.
Dance With the Dead & Magic Sword: Wed., March 23, 7 p.m., $25-$175.
Gemini Syndrome: Thu., March 24, 7:30 p.m., $16-$100.
Mac Lethal: Sat., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$100.
Mumiy Troll: Sun., March 27, 8 p.m., $60-$400.
Night Snipers: Sun., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $75-$440.
The Slackers: Wed., May 18, 8 p.m., $20-$175.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Steve Poltz: Thu., March 10, 8 p.m.
Trace Bundy: Sat., Feb. 26, 8 p.m.
