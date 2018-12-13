The Roots, Amanda Palmer and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Roots return to the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, February 23. Tickets (price TBA) go on sale Friday, December 14, at 10 a.m.

Amanda Palmer, who releases There Will Be No Intermission in March, headlines the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, June 1. Tickets, $35 to $45, go on sale Friday, December 14, at 10 a.m.

Breaking Benjamin will be at the 1STBANK Center on Friday, April 5, with Underoath and Diamante. Tickets, $34.95 to $54.95, go on sale Friday, December 14, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

7th Annual Bob Marley Bday: Feat. Wake Up And Live with Dubskin and more, Wed., Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Break Science: Thu., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $10-$18.

Common Kings: With Nattali Rize, Sun., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

The Green: With Eli-Mac, Fia, Fri., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

J.I.D.: Mon., Feb. 4, 7:15 p.m., $22/$25/$67 Early Entry VIP Package / $101 J.I.D - Meet & Greet Package.



BELLCO THEATRE

Adam Sandler: Tue., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $49.50-$250.

Hozier: Fri., April 5, 7 p.m.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Fox Lake: Wed., Jan. 16, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

The Green: Thu., Jan. 24, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Jubbledeppardy: Fri., Jan. 4, 7 p.m., $5-$7.

Native King and The Sarge: Sun., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Roots of a Rebellion: Sun., Feb. 17, 7 p.m., $12-$14.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Against the Grain: Sun., April 7, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

Alec Benjamin: Sat., April 27, 7 p.m., $20-$25.

Andy Frasco & the U.N.: Sat., April 20, 9 p.m., $16-$18.

Celebration of Life: Ft. Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, Tracksuit Wedding with Something Underground, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene, Angie Stevens & the Beautiful Wreck, Dear Marsha, Sun., Jan. 6, 4 p.m., $5.

Copeland: Tue., March 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

DROELOE: With Fytch, TAILS, Fri., March 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Haywyre: Sat., March 9,

HEALTH: Wed., April 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25.9 p.m., $25-$28.

Jonathan Wilson: Fri., March 8, 9 p.m., $20-$22.

Lennon Stella: Mon., April 1, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.

Mike Doughty Plays Soul Coughing's Ruby Vroom: With Wheatus, Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Pink Hawks and ATOMGA: Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

TNERTLE: With MIDIcinal and more, Sat., March 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Token: Fri., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18.



BOULDER THEATER

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Sun., March 17, 8 p.m., $25-$40.

Marc Maron: Sun., March 24, 8 p.m., $35.

Richard Thompson Electric Trio: Wed., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $35-$125



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



7th Annual Bob Marley Bday: Feat. Wake Up And Live with Dubskin and more, Tue., Feb. 5, 7:15 p.m., $10-$12.

Aqueous & Big Something: Sun., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

The California Honeydrops: Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

The Indie Jam 500: Feat. Members of Cycles, Tiger Party, Mama Magnolia, Other Worlds - Extended Versions of Your Favorite Indie Rock Songs with Rush Hour Train and more, Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Jazz Is PHSH: Thu., April 4, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Kid Trunks x Craig Xen: Members Only vs. The World Tour feat. Coolie Cut, Bass Santana, Flyboy Tarantino, Kin$oul, Fri., Feb. 1, 8:15 p.m., $20-$77.

RiNo Rocks Out!: Ft. Thumpin', Sun., Feb. 24, 6 p.m., $20-$25.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

The Roots: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m.

Wobbleland: With Rusko, Kill The Noise, Minnesota and more, Fri., April 5, 6 p.m., $29.75-$49.75.



1STBANK CENTER

Breaking Benjamin: With Underoath, Diamante, Fri., April 5, 7 p.m., $34.95-$54.95.



FOX THEATRE

Amy Ray (of the Indigo Girls) Band: Tue., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $22.50.

Break Science: Fri., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Jazz Is PHSH: Fri., April 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Satsang: Fri., March 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18.



GLOBE HALL

Cherry Pools: Wed., April 17, 8 p.m., $12 - $15.

Donovan Woods and the Opposition: Sat., April 6, 9 p.m., $12

Foxxes and DEBR4H (FKA futurebabes): Thu., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Monster Truck: Featuring Barber, Jeremy Salken and Joshua Fairman, 8 p.m., $25.

The Movielife: Tue., April 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

TWRP: Sat., March 16, 9 p.m., $16-$19.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Com Truise: With Jack Grace, Ginla, Tue., April 23, 8 p.m., $20-$23

Cosmic Gate: Fri., March 8, 9 p.m., $25-$29.

Rival Sons: With the Sheepdogs, Mon., April 29, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

Spiritualized: Sat., April 6, 9 p.m., $32-$35.

T-Pain: Mon., April 1, 8 p.m., $27.50.

Who's Bad: Tribute to Michael Jackson: Fri., Jan. 18, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$50.



HI-DIVE

Conan: Thu., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Don Chicharrón (album release): Sat., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $10.

Frankie and the Witch Fingers: Tue., Feb. 26, 8:30 p.m., $12.

Monolord: Thu., May 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves: Fri., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $10.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Obie Trice: With ScotFree, Genetic Concepts and more, Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $15.

Roots of a Rebellion and Resinated: Thu., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12.



LARIMER LOUNGE



And the Kids: Fri., March 8, 9 p.m., $10-$13.

Boy Harsher: Wed., April 10, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Graves: Sat., March 9, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.

Illuminati Hotties: Mon., March 18, 8 p.m., $12.

Jerry Paper: Wed., March 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Justin Nozuka: Sat., March 2, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

KOLARS: With special guest Alex Lilly, Thu., March 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Lost Aliens: Wed., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Mat Kerekes: Tue., March 26, 8 p.m., $15-$16.

Nightly: Wed., March 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

The Pink Spiders: Wed., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$14.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Bear and the Beasts (single release): Thu., Jan. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

DBUK: Wed., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Greyson Chance: Sun., April 7, 8 p.m., $15-$40.

J.S. Ondara: Tue., April 2, 8 p.m., $12.

Lucas Wolf Trio: Thu., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Mass Appeal: Ft. The Starting Five, Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18



MARQUIS THEATER

Octane's Accelerator Tour: Featuring Like A Storm, Tue., Jan. 29, 6 p.m., $16-$18.

Vic N' the Narwhals: Sat., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12



OGDEN THEATRE

CharlestheFirst: With Tsuruda, Of The Trees, Abelation, Fri., March 15, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Deafheaven and Baroness: With Zeal & Ardor, Wed., March 27, 7 p.m., $29.50.

Liquid Stranger: With LSDREAM, Champagne Drip, G-Rex, Lucii, Thu., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $25.

Liz Phair: Sun., March 24, 8 p.m., $35-$38.

The Sound of Animals Fighting: With Planes Mistaken for Stars, Lorelei K, Sun., March 10, 8 p.m., $29.50.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Amanda Palmer: Sat., June 1, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

Baby Bash & Frankie J: With NB Ridaz, Brown Boy, Lil Rob, Spanish Fly, Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m.

Bill Engvall: Fri., April 19, 8 p.m., $39.75-$69.75.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band: Sat., April 20, 7:30 p.m., $45-$65.



PEPSI CENTER

Marco Antonio Solís: Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $59-$499



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Béla Fleck: Friends & Family: Ft. the Colorado Symphony, Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Abigail Washburn, Thu., May 30, 7:30 p.m., $45-$89.50.

Big Head Todd & the Monsters: With Toad the Wet Sprocket, Colin Hay, Sat., June 8, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$69.50.

Kacey Musgraves: Wed., June 26, 8 p.m., $40.50-$70.50.

Kidz Bop: Sun., Sept. 1, 4 p.m.

NGHTMRE and Slander: With AFK, Tisoki, Wavedash, Sun., May 5, 4 p.m., $40-$80.

Papadosio & the Polish Ambassador: Ft. Wildlight. With Random Rab and The Penumbra Live Band, Sat., May 11, 6 p.m.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: With Caamp, Tue., June 11, 7 p.m., $30-$45.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: With Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope, Fri., July 26, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 27, 7 p.m., $45-$127.25.

Walk off the Earth: With Matt and Kim, Wed., May 15, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$88.50.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Liz Longley: Wed., March 27, 8 p.m., $15-$18.



SUMMIT

WET + Kilo Kish: Tue., March 19, 7 p.m., $29.75-$35

Within Temptation: Mon., March 11, 6 p.m., $37.50-$40.

Xavier Wulf & Idontknowjeffery: Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $22-$40.



SWALLOW HILL

Coco Montoya and Tinsley Ellis: Sun., March 10, 7 p.m., $31-$33.

Grace Clark Band: Thu., March 7, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Jubilant Bridge: Sat., March 16, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Lowland Hum: Thu., March 21, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14.

Robert Cline Jr.: Thu., March 14, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Shakedown Street performs The Best of 8/27/72: Fri., March 1, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Steve Forbert and Ellis Paul: Sat., March 9, 8 p.m., $26-$28.

Teacher Feature: Swallow Hill Faculty Live in Concert: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Trout Fishing in America: Sun., March 10, 7 p.m., $18-$20.





Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.