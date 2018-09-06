 


Gogol Bordello will be at the Boulder Theater on New Year's Eve.
Miles Chrisinger

Gogol Bordello, Lindsey Stirling and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | September 6, 2018 | 5:55am
Gogol Bordello, touring in support of last year's Seekers and Finders, headlines the Boulder Theater on New Year's Eve, Monday, December 31. Tickets, $50 to $60, go on sale Friday, September 14, at 10 a.m.

Lindsey Stirling will be at 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, November 27. Tickets, $35 to $70, go on sale Friday, September 14, at 10 a.m.

Country singer Aaron Lewis stops at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 16. Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale Friday, September 7, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Skydyed: Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$18.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Just Juice: Sun., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Lola Black (album release): Sat., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12.
Purgatory: Sun., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Cursive: With Campdogzz, Fri., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $20.
Evan + Zane: Fri., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

BOULDER THEATER

Bear Grillz: Tue., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Fruition: Fri., Dec. 28, 8:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Gogol Bordello: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $50-$60.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Jessie Reyez: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $20-$97.
Lunar Fire: Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Aaron Lewis: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $35.
Brockhampton: Thu., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $39.50-$45.

1STBANK CENTER

Lindsey Stirling: Tue., Nov. 27, 7 p.m., $35-$70.
Why Don't We: Wed., March 27, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.

FOX THEATRE

Cursive: Sat., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Goopsteppa: With Khiva, Superstask, Sat., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Mersiv: With Illanthropy, Funkmod, Opalyte, Gryme Tyme, Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Midnight Club: With Use the Sun, Sylva, Tue., Oct. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

GLOBE HALL

Family and Friends and Animal Years: Thu., Oct. 25, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Halleway and Andy Sydow: Fri., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Red Fang: Wed., Dec. 5, 8 p.m.; Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

LOST LAKE

Fi: Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Grant Farm: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
SPELLS: Sat., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Birthday Massacre: Thu., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
#HYPEUP Halloween Instagram Party: Feat. DJ Wiser and REALKKVSH, Sun., Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
LaRissa Vienna and the Strange: Fri., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Colter Wall: Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Said the Sky: Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$27.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven: Sat., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $40-$50.
Mr. Majestyk's 8 Track Revival: Fri., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $14-$18.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Adam Agee & Jon Sousa: Thu., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks: Performed by Avourneen, Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Covenhoven: Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Daniella Katzir: Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Dry Branch Fire Squad: Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $20.
Harry Tuft: Thu., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $10.
Matt Skellenger: Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Peter Case: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

