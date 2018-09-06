Gogol Bordello, Lindsey Stirling and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Gogol Bordello, touring in support of last year's Seekers and Finders, headlines the Boulder Theater on New Year's Eve, Monday, December 31. Tickets, $50 to $60, go on sale Friday, September 14, at 10 a.m.
Lindsey Stirling will be at 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, November 27. Tickets, $35 to $70, go on sale Friday, September 14, at 10 a.m.
Country singer Aaron Lewis stops at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 16. Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale Friday, September 7, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Skydyed: Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$18.
Just Juice: Sun., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Lola Black (album release): Sat., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12.
Purgatory: Sun., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Cursive: With Campdogzz, Fri., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $20.
Evan + Zane: Fri., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Bear Grillz: Tue., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Fruition: Fri., Dec. 28, 8:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Gogol Bordello: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $50-$60.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Jessie Reyez: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $20-$97.
Lunar Fire: Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Aaron Lewis: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $35.
Brockhampton: Thu., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $39.50-$45.
Lindsey Stirling: Tue., Nov. 27, 7 p.m., $35-$70.
Why Don't We: Wed., March 27, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
Cursive: Sat., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Goopsteppa: With Khiva, Superstask, Sat., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Mersiv: With Illanthropy, Funkmod, Opalyte, Gryme Tyme, Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Midnight Club: With Use the Sun, Sylva, Tue., Oct. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Family and Friends and Animal Years: Thu., Oct. 25, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Halleway and Andy Sydow: Fri., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Red Fang: Wed., Dec. 5, 8 p.m.; Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Fi: Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Grant Farm: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
SPELLS: Sat., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Birthday Massacre: Thu., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
#HYPEUP Halloween Instagram Party: Feat. DJ Wiser and REALKKVSH, Sun., Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
LaRissa Vienna and the Strange: Fri., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Colter Wall: Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Said the Sky: Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven: Sat., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $40-$50.
Mr. Majestyk's 8 Track Revival: Fri., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $14-$18.
Adam Agee & Jon Sousa: Thu., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks: Performed by Avourneen, Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Covenhoven: Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Daniella Katzir: Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Dry Branch Fire Squad: Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $20.
Harry Tuft: Thu., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $10.
Matt Skellenger: Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Peter Case: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
