Gogol Bordello, Lindsey Stirling and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Gogol Bordello, touring in support of last year's Seekers and Finders, headlines the Boulder Theater on New Year's Eve, Monday, December 31. Tickets, $50 to $60, go on sale Friday, September 14, at 10 a.m.

Lindsey Stirling will be at 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, November 27. Tickets, $35 to $70, go on sale Friday, September 14, at 10 a.m.

Country singer Aaron Lewis stops at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 16. Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale Friday, September 7, at 10 a.m.