Drive-By Truckers, For King & Country and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Drive-By Truckers headline the Boulder Theater on Friday, October 5, as part of their fall tour. Tickets, $28.50 to $32, go on sale Friday, August 3, at 10 a.m.
Pop duo For King & Country will be at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, October 20. Tickets, $28.50 to $48.50, go on sale Friday, August 3, at 10 a.m.
Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket, who is releasing his third solo album on September 21, will be at the Bluebird Theater on Wednesday, October 31. Tickets, $18 to $20, go on sale Friday, August 3, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
3OH!3 & Emo Nite: The WANT House Party Tour: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Beats Antique: With Bassline Drift, Thu., Sept. 13, 9 p.m., $3-$35.
The Black Dahlia Murder: With Khemmis, Gost, Skeletal Remains, Tue., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Hoodie Allen: With Gianni & Kyle, Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Infected Mushroom Live: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Perpetual Groove and Kung Fu: Wed., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Pink Talking Fish: Feat. the Giant Country Horns, Thu., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Reel Big Fish: With Ballyhoo!, We Are the Union, Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
The Superheroes in Concert: Fri., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
BullHead*ded: Sat., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Jungle: Fri., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $26-$28.
MarchFourth: Fri., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $15.
Powerman 5000: Tue., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Reel Big Fish: Wed., Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Vinyl Theatre: Tue., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $5-$14.
Avenhart: With the Lonesome Days, the Heartstring Hunters, Wed., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Carl Broemel (of My Morning Jacket): With Steelism, Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear: Tue., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Drive-By Truckers: Fri., Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m., $28.50-$32.
Gorgon City: With King Henry, Mon., Nov. 5, 8:30 p.m., $28.50-$31.
Jungle: Sun., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Hoodie Allen: With Gianni & Kyle, Thu., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Lil Gnar & Germ: Sun., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$62.
Scallywag!: Craft beer, food and music with Rancid, Pennywise, Bad Religion, the Interrupters, Mad Caddies and more, Sat., Sept. 22, noon, $29-$59.
Grateful Shred: With Mapache, Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Loud Luxury: Tue., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
Magic Beans Halloween Celebration: Wed., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Minnesota: Fri., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
InVogue Records Tour: Ft. Boys Of Fall, Tue., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
Pony Bradshaw: Mon., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Carlos Daniels: “Homenaje A Juan Gabriel”, Fri., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Infected Mushroom Live: Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Marcus King Band: With Bishop Gunn, Sun., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $20.
Strung Out: With the Bombpops, Counterpunch, Sun., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
King Tuff: Sat., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Top Flight Empire: With PJ kool, Sam Ronz, and more, Sat., Sept. 1, 9 p.m.,$12-$15.
Alec Benjamin: I Was In…: Tue., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Cane Hill: Wed., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Grateful Shred: Sat., Dec. 8, 9:30 p.m., $22-$25.
Joey Dosik: Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Justin Courtney Pierre: Wed., Nov. 28, 8:30 p.m., $23-$25.
Mothers: Sun., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $13.50-$15.
Robotaki Live – The Experiment: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Unleash the Archers: Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Abhi the Nomad: With Harrison Sands, Fri., Oct. 19, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Mo Lowda & the Humble: Wed., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Molly Burch: Mon., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
CrankThatFrank: Sun., Oct. 28, 11:30 a.m., $15.99-$199.99.
Hands Like Houses: Tue., Nov. 13, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Larry June: Fri., Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Vinyl Theatre: Wed., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
CloZee: With IHF (Imagined Herbal Flows), Cloudchord, Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$28.
Kasbo: Sun., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
For King & Country: Sat., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$48.50.
AJJ & Kimya Dawson: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
The Alarm: Sun., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$200.
Dale Watson & Wayne Hancock: Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $17-$175.
Phosphorescent: With Liz Cooper and the Stampede, Sat., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $25-$175.
Silverstein: Sat., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $22-$150.
3OH!3 & Emo Nite: The WANT House Party Tour: Fri., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$29.
Raekwon, GZA, Killah Priest, Young Dirty, DJ Chonz & E-Turn: Wed., Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m., $36.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
