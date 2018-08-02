Drive-By Truckers, For King & Country and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Drive-By Truckers will be at the Boulder Theater in October.

Drive-By Truckers headline the Boulder Theater on Friday, October 5, as part of their fall tour. Tickets, $28.50 to $32, go on sale Friday, August 3, at 10 a.m.

Pop duo For King & Country will be at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, October 20. Tickets, $28.50 to $48.50, go on sale Friday, August 3, at 10 a.m.

Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket, who is releasing his third solo album on September 21, will be at the Bluebird Theater on Wednesday, October 31. Tickets, $18 to $20, go on sale Friday, August 3, at 10 a.m.