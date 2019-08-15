A$AP Ferg, Lettuce and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

A$AP Ferg will be at the Mission Ballroom in November.

A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask the Slump God will co-headline the Mission Ballroom on Monday, November 18, with Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO opening. General admission, $39.95 to $45, and reserved tickets, $89.95, go on sale Friday, August 12, at 10 a.m.

Lettuce will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, December 7. Tickets, which start at $20, go on sale Friday, August 12, at 10 a.m.

A new date for John Prine's Red Rocks Amphitheatre show with the Colorado Symphony, originally scheduled for July, has been set for Wednesday, September 18.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES





Goose: Thu., Dec. 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Mersiv: With Freddy Todd, Thu., Sept. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

The Subdudes: Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

Tribal Seeds: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

BLACK SHEEP

Bumpin Uglies: Thu., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Collie Buddz: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $26-$29

Keep Me Speechless: Fri., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $10.

PSO: Thu., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Charlie Parr: With Dead Horses, Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$24.

The Dear Hunter presents Fossio et Satio: Fossio at Larimer Lounge, Satio at Bluebird Theater, Tue., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $35-$75.

JPEGMAFIA: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

PJ Morton: Mon., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $25.75-$28.

Ra Ra Riot: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $18.75.

BOULDER THEATER

Shakedown Street: Performing 10/11/80 Warfield Theater (three sets), Fri., Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., free before 9 p.m./$10 after 9 p.m.

SunSquabi: With Nobide, Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Bumpin Uglies: Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Collie Buddz: With Kez Namdi, Sat., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Dragon Smoke: Feat. Stanton Moore & Robert Mercurio (Galactic), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Eric Lindell with Big Sam's Funky Nation and more, Sat., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$30.

Gorgeous Mean Boy: Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Moontricks: With Chewy&Bach, Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $14-$16.

Shawn James: Sat., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Lettuce: Sat., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $20 and up.

FOX THEATRE



Ardalan (album release): Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

"Don't Get Broke" Party Tour: Starring Priceless Da Roc with DJ Victory, Johnny Paparazzi, Hyphy Duo, Thu., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$20.

Haasy X Syrenne: B2Bs & Basslines: With Sneak B2B Notloc, Emeral WElls B2B Charlie Woods, Harve B2B Awal, Wed., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Peekaboo: Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Shook Twins: Halloween tribute to soundtrack of Dirty Dancing. With Mama Magnolia, Sat., Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.

Wale: Mon., Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m., $28.50-$31.

GLOBE HALL



Ballyhoo!: Fri., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $20.

Latin Fest: With the Latin All-stars, TBA.

Oko Tygra: With Bluebook, HiFi Gentry, Cuckoo, Sat., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $10.

Paul Cauthen: Sun., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Rebirth Brass Band: Sat., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $28-$30.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Boot Gun: Fri., Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m., $12.

Champagne Drip & LUZCID: Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $15.

Elsewhere: Ft. NuKid, PhatJazz, Thu., Aug. 22, 9 p.m., $10.

Gorgeous Mean Boy: With Knockout Mice, Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $10.

Hovvdy: With Nick Dorian, Caroline Says, Sun., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $12.75.

Lusine: Sat., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $14.

Phie: With Digital Apostle, Wed., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $10.

Taska Black: Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $12.

Wes Watkins (EP release): With Dr3@m Ca$t, Snubluck, Sun., Sept. 1, 8:30 p.m., $10.

LOST LAKE



Consider the Source: Sat., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $15.75.

Joey Genetti: With Kaitlyn Williams, Oli McCracken, Sun., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $10.

The Milk Blossoms: With Nina & The Hold Tight, Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $10.

The Parlor Mob: Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $13.

MARQUIS THEATER

Dir En Grey: Sun., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $32.50-$125.

MISSION BALLROOM

A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask the Slump God: With Murda Beatz, MadeinTYO, Mon., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $39.95-$89.95.

Leftover Salmon: With Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Lindsay Lou, Mon., Dec. 30, 7:15 p.m., $29.95-$99.95.

RL Grime: With Boombox Cartel and Juelz, Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $35-$150.

OGDEN THEATRE

De La Soul: Sat., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $32.50-$35.

Ghostemane: With Lil Tracy, Harm’s Way, Horus the Astroneer, Parv0, Wed., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $32.50-$69.95.

Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real: Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $36-$40.

Super Diamond (Neil Diamond tribute): With Petty Theft, Sat., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $26.75-$30.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Eric Andre: Tue., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $35-$49.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Eric Darius: Sat., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $35-$40.

The Hot Sardines: Wed., Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40.

The Suitcase Junket & Carsie Blanton: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

STANLEY HOTEL

Gregory Alan Isakov: Fri., Dec. 13, 8:30 p.m., $59-$85.

SUMMIT

Issues: Sat., Nov. 23, 7 p.m., $23.50-$26.

Saved by the ’90s: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

SWALLOW HILL

Erin McKeown and Joshua Davis: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

John Gorka: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $26-$28.

Kirkland Brothers: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $17-$19.

