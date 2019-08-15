 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
A$AP Ferg will be at the Mission Ballroom in November.
A$AP Ferg will be at the Mission Ballroom in November.
Miles Chrisinger

A$AP Ferg, Lettuce and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | August 15, 2019 | 5:42am
AA

A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask the Slump God will co-headline the Mission Ballroom on Monday, November 18, with Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO opening. General admission, $39.95 to $45, and reserved tickets, $89.95, go on sale Friday, August 12, at 10 a.m.

Lettuce will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, December 7. Tickets, which start at $20, go on sale Friday, August 12, at 10 a.m.

A new date for John Prine's Red Rocks Amphitheatre show with the Colorado Symphony, originally scheduled for July, has been set for Wednesday, September 18.

Related Stories

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Goose: Thu., Dec. 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Mersiv: With Freddy Todd, Thu., Sept. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Subdudes: Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Tribal Seeds: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

BLACK SHEEP

Bumpin Uglies: Thu., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Collie Buddz: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $26-$29
Keep Me Speechless: Fri., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $10.
PSO: Thu., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Charlie Parr: With Dead Horses, Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$24.
The Dear Hunter presents Fossio et Satio: Fossio at Larimer Lounge, Satio at Bluebird Theater, Tue., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
JPEGMAFIA: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
PJ Morton: Mon., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $25.75-$28.
Ra Ra Riot: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $18.75.

BOULDER THEATER

Shakedown Street: Performing 10/11/80 Warfield Theater (three sets), Fri., Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., free before 9 p.m./$10 after 9 p.m.
SunSquabi: With Nobide, Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Bumpin Uglies: Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Collie Buddz: With Kez Namdi, Sat., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Dragon Smoke: Feat. Stanton Moore & Robert Mercurio (Galactic), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Eric Lindell with Big Sam's Funky Nation and more, Sat., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Gorgeous Mean Boy: Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Moontricks: With Chewy&Bach, Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Shawn James: Sat., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Lettuce: Sat., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $20 and up.

FOX THEATRE
Ardalan (album release): Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
"Don't Get Broke" Party Tour: Starring Priceless Da Roc with DJ Victory, Johnny Paparazzi, Hyphy Duo, Thu., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$20.
Haasy X Syrenne: B2Bs & Basslines: With Sneak B2B Notloc, Emeral WElls B2B Charlie Woods, Harve B2B Awal, Wed., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Peekaboo: Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Shook Twins: Halloween tribute to soundtrack of Dirty Dancing. With Mama Magnolia, Sat., Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Wale: Mon., Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m., $28.50-$31.

GLOBE HALL

Ballyhoo!: Fri., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $20.
Latin Fest: With the Latin All-stars, TBA.
Oko Tygra: With Bluebook, HiFi Gentry, Cuckoo, Sat., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $10.
Paul Cauthen: Sun., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Rebirth Brass Band: Sat., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $28-$30.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Boot Gun: Fri., Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m., $12.
Champagne Drip & LUZCID: Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $15.
Elsewhere: Ft. NuKid, PhatJazz, Thu., Aug. 22, 9 p.m., $10.
Gorgeous Mean Boy: With Knockout Mice, Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $10.
Hovvdy: With Nick Dorian, Caroline Says, Sun., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $12.75.
Lusine: Sat., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $14.
Phie: With Digital Apostle, Wed., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $10.
Taska Black: Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $12.
Wes Watkins (EP release): With Dr3@m Ca$t, Snubluck, Sun., Sept. 1, 8:30 p.m., $10.

LOST LAKE
Consider the Source: Sat., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $15.75.
Joey Genetti: With Kaitlyn Williams, Oli McCracken, Sun., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $10.
The Milk Blossoms: With Nina & The Hold Tight, Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $10.
The Parlor Mob: Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $13.

MARQUIS THEATER

Dir En Grey: Sun., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $32.50-$125.

MISSION BALLROOM

A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask the Slump God: With Murda Beatz, MadeinTYO, Mon., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $39.95-$89.95.
Leftover Salmon: With Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Lindsay Lou, Mon., Dec. 30, 7:15 p.m., $29.95-$99.95.
RL Grime: With Boombox Cartel and Juelz, Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $35-$150.

OGDEN THEATRE

De La Soul: Sat., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Ghostemane: With Lil Tracy, Harm’s Way, Horus the Astroneer, Parv0, Wed., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $32.50-$69.95.
Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real: Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $36-$40.
Super Diamond (Neil Diamond tribute): With Petty Theft, Sat., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $26.75-$30.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Eric Andre: Tue., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $35-$49.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Eric Darius: Sat., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $35-$40.
The Hot Sardines: Wed., Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40.
The Suitcase Junket & Carsie Blanton: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

STANLEY HOTEL

Gregory Alan Isakov: Fri., Dec. 13, 8:30 p.m., $59-$85.

SUMMIT

Issues: Sat., Nov. 23, 7 p.m., $23.50-$26.
Saved by the ’90s: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

SWALLOW HILL

Erin McKeown and Joshua Davis: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
John Gorka: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $26-$28.
Kirkland Brothers: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $17-$19.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >