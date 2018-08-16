Thom Yorke, Lindsey Buckingham and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Thom Yorke will headline the Paramount Theatre in December.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will stop at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, December 11, as part of his live electronic tour with Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri. They'll perform songs from Yorke's solo works,The Eraser and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, and Atoms for Peace’s Amok. Tickets, $55, go on sale Friday, August 17, at 10 a.m.

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham will be at the Boulder Theater on Monday, October 15, in support of his new compilation, Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, which will be released on October 5. Every ticket purchased online for Buckingham includes a CD or a digital copy of the album. VIP tickets, $200 to $300, are on sale now, and non-VIP tickets, $65 and up, go on sale Saturday, August 18, at 10 a.m.

Echo & the Bunnymen will headline the Paramount Theatre on Monday, November 26, and tickets, $39.50 to $45.50, go on sale Friday, August 17, at 10 a.m.