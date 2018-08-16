Thom Yorke, Lindsey Buckingham and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will stop at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, December 11, as part of his live electronic tour with Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri. They'll perform songs from Yorke's solo works,The Eraser and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, and Atoms for Peace’s Amok. Tickets, $55, go on sale Friday, August 17, at 10 a.m.
Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham will be at the Boulder Theater on Monday, October 15, in support of his new compilation, Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, which will be released on October 5. Every ticket purchased online for Buckingham includes a CD or a digital copy of the album. VIP tickets, $200 to $300, are on sale now, and non-VIP tickets, $65 and up, go on sale Saturday, August 18, at 10 a.m.
Echo & the Bunnymen will headline the Paramount Theatre on Monday, November 26, and tickets, $39.50 to $45.50, go on sale Friday, August 17, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Muzzy Bearr: Fri., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Rebirth Brass Band: Thu., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Fri., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $14-$17.
Whitechapel: Sun., Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Armed for Apocalypse: Sun., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Dale Watson & Wayne "The Train" Hancock: Wed., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $10-$18.
Four Fists: Fri., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
HORzillia Artist Showcase: Ft. DJ Killa B, Wed., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Salt of Sanguine: Sat., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Total Chaos: Sun., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
CAAMP: Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $15.
Cloud Nothings: With Nap Eyes, Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $18.
Every Time I Die: With Turnstile, Angel Du$t, Vein, Line Brawl, Sat., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $25.
The Lil Smokies: Thu., Nov. 29, 7 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 30, 7 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Mountain Man: With the Dead Tongues, Sat., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $23-$25.
The Wind & the Wave: Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Desert Hearts Takeover: Ft. Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porky, Thu., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Face Vocal Band Holiday Show: Wed., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45.
Lindsey Buckingham: Mon., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $65-$300.
Trace Bundy: With Phil Keaggy, Sat., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $22-$30.
Trevor Hall & Friends: Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $1-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Dragon Smoke: Ft. Stanton Moore & Robert Mercurio (Galactic), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Eric Lindell, Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Labor Day Weekend Bash: Feat. Catch Me Catatonic, Walking With Bikes, Theoretic, Sky Pond, Past of Ashes, BabyBaby, Paradox, Sun., Sept. 2, 5 p.m., $10-$12.
Level 1 - Zig Zag: Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Muzzy Bearr: Sat., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
New Orleans Suspects and the Jauntee (album release): Fri., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Oliver Francis: Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $12-$62.
Rumpke Mountain Boys: With Jack Cloonan Band, Thu., Nov. 15, 7:15 p.m., $5-$15.
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): With Ruby Dear, Sat., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
The Front Bottoms & Manchester Orchestra: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $32.
Lil Pump: Fri., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Augustus and Foxfeather: With Hugh Manatee, Sat., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Tab Benoit: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $25/$30.
Dragondeer vs. Bowie: Fri., Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m., $10-$18.
Dragondeer vs. The Dead: Sat., Oct. 27, 9:30 p.m., $10-$18.
Emily Kinney: Wed., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $22-$80.
idontknowjeffery: Fri., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $20.
Max Pain & the Groovies: Wed., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $10-$14.
Allan Rayman: Thu., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $22.
Hoobastank: Sun., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $32.50.
Real Friends: With Boston Manor, Grayscale, Eat Your Heart Out, Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $19.99-$24.
Snakehips: Wed., Nov. 21, 9 p.m., $19.99-$26.75.
Four Fists: With Shiftee, Angel Davanport, Thu., Oct. 18, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.
HIRIE: With Tenelle, Lowtops, Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Rumpke Mountain Boys: With Wood Belly, Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Velveteers: With Stella Luce and Serpentfoot, Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Aaron Bordas: Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Augustus and One Way Ride: Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$14.
The Velveteers (Vinyl Release / Tour Kickoff): Sat., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Acid Dad: Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $11-$13.
Dead Horses: Sat., Nov. 17, 9:30 p.m., $14-$16.
Jakubi: Sat., Sept. 29, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Muscle Beach: Sat., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Odonis Odonis: Tue., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
Four Fists: Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
The Garden: Wed., Nov. 21, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
The Hollow (EP release): Sat., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Metal Alliance Tour: With Goatwhore and more, Sat., Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25.
MyChildren MyBride: Fri., Oct. 19, 6 p.m., $17-$20.
Red City Radio presents Hazy Holidaze Winter Ball and Brunch: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $22-$60.
HalloQueen: Featuring Jukebox the Ghost, Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $25.75-$27.75.
Wavves: Mon., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$150.
Echo & the Bunnymen: With Enation, Mon., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $39.50-$42.50.
Thom Yorke: Tomorrow's Modern Boxes: With Oliver Coates, Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $55.
Caitlin Canty: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $15.
Darrell Scott: Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Elton Dan & the Rocket Band: Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Ian Ethan Case: Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $15.
Jon McLaughlin & Matt Wertz: Mon., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Ron McMillon (CD release): Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $25.
Giraffage and Ryan Hemsworth: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Itchy-O Hallowmass: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $22-$30.
Small Town Murder Presents: Shut Up and Give Me Murder!!: Sun., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $35-$55.
Stick to Your Guns and Emmure: Sun., Oct. 21, 6 p.m., $20-$22.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
