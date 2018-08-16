 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Thom Yorke will headline the Paramount Theatre in December.EXPAND
Thom Yorke will headline the Paramount Theatre in December.
Mathew Tucciarone

Thom Yorke, Lindsey Buckingham and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | August 16, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will stop at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, December 11, as part of his live electronic tour with Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri. They'll perform songs from Yorke's solo works,The Eraser and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, and Atoms for Peace’s Amok. Tickets, $55, go on sale Friday, August 17, at 10 a.m.

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham will be at the Boulder Theater on Monday, October 15, in support of his new compilation, Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, which will be released on October 5. Every ticket purchased online for Buckingham includes a CD or a digital copy of the album. VIP tickets, $200 to $300, are on sale now, and non-VIP tickets, $65 and up, go on sale Saturday, August 18, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

Echo & the Bunnymen will headline the Paramount Theatre on Monday, November 26, and tickets, $39.50 to $45.50, go on sale Friday, August 17, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Muzzy Bearr: Fri., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Rebirth Brass Band: Thu., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Fri., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $14-$17.
Whitechapel: Sun., Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Armed for Apocalypse: Sun., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Dale Watson & Wayne "The Train" Hancock: Wed., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $10-$18.
Four Fists: Fri., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
HORzillia Artist Showcase: Ft. DJ Killa B, Wed., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Salt of Sanguine: Sat., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Total Chaos: Sun., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

CAAMP: Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $15.
Cloud Nothings: With Nap Eyes, Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $18.
Every Time I Die: With Turnstile, Angel Du$t, Vein, Line Brawl, Sat., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $25.
The Lil Smokies: Thu., Nov. 29, 7 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 30, 7 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Mountain Man: With the Dead Tongues, Sat., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $23-$25.
The Wind & the Wave: Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Desert Hearts Takeover: Ft. Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porky, Thu., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Face Vocal Band Holiday Show: Wed., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45.
Lindsey Buckingham: Mon., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $65-$300.
Trace Bundy: With Phil Keaggy, Sat., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $22-$30.
Trevor Hall & Friends: Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $1-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Dragon Smoke: Ft. Stanton Moore & Robert Mercurio (Galactic), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Eric Lindell, Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Labor Day Weekend Bash: Feat. Catch Me Catatonic, Walking With Bikes, Theoretic, Sky Pond, Past of Ashes, BabyBaby, Paradox, Sun., Sept. 2, 5 p.m., $10-$12.
Level 1 - Zig Zag: Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Muzzy Bearr: Sat., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
New Orleans Suspects and the Jauntee (album release): Fri., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Oliver Francis: Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $12-$62.
Rumpke Mountain Boys: With Jack Cloonan Band, Thu., Nov. 15, 7:15 p.m., $5-$15.
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): With Ruby Dear, Sat., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

The Front Bottoms & Manchester Orchestra: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $32.
Lil Pump: Fri., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Augustus and Foxfeather: With Hugh Manatee, Sat., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Tab Benoit: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $25/$30.

GLOBE HALL

Dragondeer vs. Bowie: Fri., Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m., $10-$18.
Dragondeer vs. The Dead: Sat., Oct. 27, 9:30 p.m., $10-$18.
Emily Kinney: Wed., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $22-$80.
idontknowjeffery: Fri., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $20.
Max Pain & the Groovies: Wed., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $10-$14.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Allan Rayman: Thu., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $22.
Hoobastank: Sun., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $32.50.
Real Friends: With Boston Manor, Grayscale, Eat Your Heart Out, Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $19.99-$24.
Snakehips: Wed., Nov. 21, 9 p.m., $19.99-$26.75.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Four Fists: With Shiftee, Angel Davanport, Thu., Oct. 18, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.
HIRIE: With Tenelle, Lowtops, Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Rumpke Mountain Boys: With Wood Belly, Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Velveteers: With Stella Luce and Serpentfoot, Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Aaron Bordas: Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Augustus and One Way Ride: Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$14.
The Velveteers (Vinyl Release / Tour Kickoff): Sat., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $10-$13.

LOST LAKE

Acid Dad: Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $11-$13.
Dead Horses: Sat., Nov. 17, 9:30 p.m., $14-$16.
Jakubi: Sat., Sept. 29, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Muscle Beach: Sat., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Odonis Odonis: Tue., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$14.

MARQUIS THEATER

Four Fists: Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
The Garden: Wed., Nov. 21, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
The Hollow (EP release): Sat., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Metal Alliance Tour: With Goatwhore and more, Sat., Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25.
MyChildren MyBride: Fri., Oct. 19, 6 p.m., $17-$20.
Red City Radio presents Hazy Holidaze Winter Ball and Brunch: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $22-$60.

OGDEN THEATRE

HalloQueen: Featuring Jukebox the Ghost, Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $25.75-$27.75.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Wavves: Mon., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$150.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Echo & the Bunnymen: With Enation, Mon., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $39.50-$42.50.
Thom Yorke: Tomorrow's Modern Boxes: With Oliver Coates, Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $55.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Caitlin Canty: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $15.
Darrell Scott: Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Elton Dan & the Rocket Band: Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Ian Ethan Case: Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $15.
Jon McLaughlin & Matt Wertz: Mon., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Ron McMillon (CD release): Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $25.

SUMMIT

Giraffage and Ryan Hemsworth: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Itchy-O Hallowmass: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $22-$30.
Small Town Murder Presents: Shut Up and Give Me Murder!!: Sun., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $35-$55.
Stick to Your Guns and Emmure: Sun., Oct. 21, 6 p.m., $20-$22.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >