Santigold, Stereolab and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Santigold is bringing her 10 Years Golder Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, April 30. She'll perform her self-titled debut in its entirety as well as songs from throughout her career, including her latest mixtape-style album I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions. Tickets, $39.75 to $69.75, go on sale Friday, February 22, at 10 a.m.

Stereolab stops at the Gothic Theatre on Monday, October 7, as part of the band's first tour in a decade. The band is set to reissue seven albums this year, starting with Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements and Mars Audiac Quintet out May 3 on Warp Records/Duophonic. Tickets, $28-$32, go on sale Friday, February 22, at 10 a.m.