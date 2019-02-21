 


Santigold headlines the Fillmore Auditorium in April.
Miles Chrisinger

Santigold, Stereolab and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | February 21, 2019 | 5:15am
Santigold is bringing her 10 Years Golder Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, April 30. She'll perform her self-titled debut in its entirety as well as songs from throughout her career, including her latest mixtape-style album I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions. Tickets, $39.75 to $69.75, go on sale Friday, February 22, at 10 a.m.

Stereolab stops at the Gothic Theatre on Monday, October 7, as part of the band's first tour in a decade. The band is set to reissue seven albums this year, starting with Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements and Mars Audiac Quintet out May 3 on Warp Records/Duophonic. Tickets, $28-$32, go on sale Friday, February 22, at 10 a.m.

Little Feat's fiftieth-anniversary tour makes a stop at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, June 7. Tickets, $44 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, February 22, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Flosstradamus: Wed., April 3, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

THE BLACK SHEEP

The Murderburgers: Wed., March 13, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Decadon: Thu., April 18, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
IAMX: Mon., April 29, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25.
Trampa: Sat., April 13, 9 p.m., $22-$30.
A Tribe Called Red: Wed., April 24, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Asleep at the Wheel: Sat., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $30-$39.50.
Flosstradamus: Fri., April 5, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Microbreweries for the Environment: Dave Bruzza Unsafe at Any Speed: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Sleep: Wed., May 29, 8:30 p.m., $29.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

DaBaby: With Stunna 4 Vegas, Wed., April 17, 8:15 p.m., $23-$75.
Dave Bruzza: Unsafe at Any Speed: Thu., April 25, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Dave Watts & Friends: Ft. Todd Stoops, Garrett Sayers, Kim Dawson, Austin Zaletel, Gabriel Mervine, DJ Williams with Michelle Sarah Band and more, Fri., April 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Grouch: With Atyya, Spacegeisha, Ultrasloth, Keota & Foxtail, Thu., March 14, 8 p.m., $5-$30.
Spread the Word Music Festival: Ft. Wookiefoot, Mike Love, Yak Attack, Analog Son, A-Mac & The Height, Fri., May 17, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

PRETTYMUCH: Sun., Aug. 4, 7 p.m.
Santigold: Tue., April 30, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75.

1STBANK CENTER

Basssnectar: With Joker, Reso, Pushloop (6/7), J:Kenzo, The Librarian, DJ Danny Corn (6/8), Shades, Phutureprimitive, Thelem (6/9), Fri., June 7, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., June 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., June 9, 7 p.m., $68.50/3-day pass $184.50/VIP $360.

FOX THEATRE

Evanoff and Cycles: With Dog City Disco, Fri., April 26, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Shred Is Dead and Tula: Wed., July 3, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Summer Haas Party: Ft. Haasy x Syrenne with Vonce B2B One/One, Sneak, McSweeney B2B, Derdy Harry, Emerald Wells, Sat., May 11, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Trampa: Fri., April 12, 9 p.m., $15-$22.

GLOBE HALL

A Night of Collective Art at Globe Hall: Benefting Youth on Record & Local Arts: Thu., April 11, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Pacific Dub: Fri., March 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Taylor Maxwell & the Changing Tide: Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Citizen and Knuckle Puck: With Hunny, Oso Oso, Sat., June 8, 7 p.m., $24-$27.
Johnny Marr: Thu., May 16, 8 p.m., $19-$25.
Stereolab: Mon., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $28-$32.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

GT Garza: Thu., March 14, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
March Madness: An Artist Showcase Contest and Rap Battle Tournament: Fri., March 29, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Pacific Dub: With Tyrone's Jacket, Seranation, Wed., March 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Revyve: With RiverKinn, Fri., April 12, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Bug Hunter: Wed., April 3, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Cinco de Mayo with Los Mocochetes: Sun., May 5, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Mo Lowda & the Humble: Sat., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$20.
Tacocat: Sat., June 15, 9 p.m., $15-$19.

LEVITT PAVILION

Rob Thomas: With Abby Anderson, Mon., June 10, 6:30 p.m., TBA.
Spread the Word Music Festival: Ft. BoomBox, the Werks, A-Mac & the Height and more, Sat., May 18, 12:30 p.m., $19.99-$24.99.

LOST LAKE

Easy Lovin' (EP release): Wed., April 3, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Greg Holden: Sat., June 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Lofty Ideals Productions Showcase: Thu., April 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Skeletonwitch: With Soft Kill, Martyrdod, Wiegedood, Wed., May 29, 7 p.m., $18/$20.
Testify - A Tribute to Rage Against The Machine: Sat., July 6, 8 p.m., $12/$15.

OGDEN THEATRE

Blue October: Sat., June 29, 8 p.m., $30.75-$85.
Empire of the Sun: Sat., June 15, 9 p.m.; Sun., June 16, 8 p.m., $45-$50.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Little Feat: Celebrating 50 years, Fri., June 7, 8:30 p.m., $44-$99.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Gloria Trevi: With Karol G, Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $39.95-$349.95.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The String Cheese Incident: With the Greyboy Allstars (7/19), Keller Williams (7/20), the Del McCoury Band (7/21), Fri., July 19, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 20, 7 p.m.; Sun., July 21, 5 p.m., $51.75-$86.75.
Young the Giant and Fitz & the Tantrums: With COIN, Wed., June 12, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Davy Knowles: Fri., May 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene: Fri., May 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Paul Taylor, Michael Lington, Vincent Ingala: Fri., May 17, 7 p.m., 10 p.m., $30-$45.

SUMMIT

Jacob Collier: Thu., June 20, 7 p.m., $25-$30.

SWALLOW HILL

Denver Ukefest: 7:30 p.m. concert (doors 6:45 p.m.): Kelsey Wilson & Alexander Beggins of Wild Child, Troy Fernandez (of Ka'au Crater Boys), Stuart Fuchs. Workshop with Troy Fernandez from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fri., May 10, 5:30 p.m., $26-$42.  7:30 p.m. concert (doors 6:30 p.m.): Aldrine, Victoria Vox, the Council. Workshops: 10 a.m. to 5 p .m., open stage 5 to 6:30 p.m., Sat., May 11, 10 a.m., $26-$85.


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

