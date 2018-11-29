Umphrey's McGee, the Hives and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Umphrey's McGee returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run from Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23. Tickets, $42.50, go on sale Friday, November 30, at 10 a.m.

The Hives and Refused bring their Scream Team co-headlining tour to the Gothic Theatre on Friday, May 24. Tickets, $37.50, go on sale Friday, November 30, at 10 a.m.