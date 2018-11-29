Umphrey's McGee, the Hives and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Umphrey's McGee returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run from Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23. Tickets, $42.50, go on sale Friday, November 30, at 10 a.m.
The Hives and Refused bring their Scream Team co-headlining tour to the Gothic Theatre on Friday, May 24. Tickets, $37.50, go on sale Friday, November 30, at 10 a.m.
As we reported earlier this week, KISS stops at the Pepsi Center on Thursday, September 12, as part of its End of the Road World Tour. Tickets go on sale Monday, December 3, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
311: With Jesse Royal, Sat., April 20, 8 p.m., $69.50-$75.
Blind Melon: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $32-$35.
The Expendables: With Ballyhoo!, Sat., March 16, 9 p.m., $23-$25.
Shwayze: Thu., Feb. 14, 7:15 p.m., $15-$20.
Jukebox the Ghost: Thu., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., $10.39-$24.
Krizz Kaliko: Fri., Dec. 28, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
LoUd Life Crew: Sat., Jan. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Robert Randolph & the Family Band: Sun., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $25-$50.
Shoreline Mafia: Sat., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Shwayze: Fri., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
Bleep Bloop: Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Bryce Vine: Sun., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Darlingside: Thu., March 14, 8 p.m., $20.
Durand Jones & the Indications: Fri., April 5, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
SAYMYNAME: Sun., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15.
Spactacle: With Jordan Polovina, Tortuga, Thu., Jan. 10, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
UnoTheActivist: Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $19.99-$22.
Brett Dennen: Sat., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $22.50-$27.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Blind Melon: Fri., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $29.95-$35.
The Greyboy Allstars: Fri., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., Sat., Feb. 9, $25-$30.
Lee “Scratch” Perry & Subatomic Sound System: Blackboard Jungle Dub 40th anniversary album tour, Wed., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $27.95-$30.
RE:Search: Wed., Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Shwayze: Tue., Feb. 12, 7:15 p.m., $18-$20.
Yung Gravy: Wed., Feb. 27, 9 p.m., $22-$81.
Meek Mill: Tue., March 5, 7 p.m., $49.50.
Baynk: Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Kikagaku Moyo: Tue., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
The Lonesome Days: With Caribou Mountain Collective, Bowregard, Fri., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Magic City Hippies: With Future Generations, Thu., Jan. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
One Way Ride: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Wont: Fri., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Gasoline Lollipops: Fri., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $27.50-$35.
The Hives and Refused: Fri., May 24, 8 p.m., $37.50.
Two Friends: Sat., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $20.75.
Foreign Air: Fri., March 22, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Gestalt: Tue., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $10-12.
Le Butcherettes: Sat., Feb. 16, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Telekinesis: Tue., April 2, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Bud Bronson & the Good Timers: Fri., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Genuine Reverie: Sun., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hugh Manatee + Zagriculture: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
KSUHDILLA: Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Ray Reed: Sat., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $20-25.
Sonic Geometry: Sun., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Max Frost: Sat., March 9, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Uncultured Swine: With ORBITER, Letter 9, Wall of the Fallen, Hollowtrap, Sat., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
311: With Jesse Royal, Thu., April 18, 9 p.m., $129.45-$219.50.
Matoma: Fri., March 22, 9 p.m., $30.75-$85.
SoDown: With Defunk, COFRESI, TruFeelz, Fri., March 1, 9 p.m., $22.50.
Pancho Barraza: Fri., May 17, 8 p.m., $59-$149.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular: Sat., April 27, 8 p.m., $29-$38.
Snow Patrol: Fri., May 10, 8 p.m., $39.75-$49.75.
KISS: Thu., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.
311 x Method Man & Redman: With the Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal, Fri., April 19, 6:30 p.m., $59.95-$150.
MercyMe: Mon., July 8, 7 p.m., $35.50-$95.50.
moe.: Sat., June 1, 6 p.m., $42.95-$75.
The Motet and Galactic: With Moon Hooch, Fri., July 12, 7 p.m., $36-$75.
Nahko and Medicine for the People + Trevor Hall: With Ayla Nereo, Sun., June 16, 6:15 p.m., $42.45-$67.25.
Trampled by Turtles: With Deer Tick, the Dead South, Wed., July 24, 7 p.m., $45-$85.
Umphrey's McGee: With Spafford (6/21), Fri., June 21, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 22, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 23, 6 p.m., $42.50.
Sammy Miller & the Congregation: Wed., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
