Pucker up, Denver. KISS Is Coming to Town One Last Time

It's official: The face-painted rockers in KISS are continuing their End of the Road World Tour and will be making a Denver stop in the fall of 2019.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," says the band in a statement. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet, and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."
The band will play the Pepsi Center on September 12, 2019.
See a promotional video for the tour below:
Tickets go on sale for KISS Meet & Greet Experiences starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, and a fan-club pre-sale starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 28, both at the KISS website.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday, December 3, at the Altitude Tickets and Live Nation websites or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.
