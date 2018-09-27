Cypress Hill, Metric and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Cypress Hill co-headlines with the Hollywood Undead at the Fillmore Auditorium in March.

Metric and Zoé stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, March 20 as part of their co-headlining tour, with July Talk opening. Tickets, $36, go on sale Saturday, September 29, at 12 p.m.

Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead co-headline the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, March 16, as part of their West Coast High tour. Tickets, $34.50, go on sale Friday, September 28, at 10 a.m.

String Cheese Incident celebrates its 25th anniversary with a three-night New Year's Eve stand at 1STBANK Center on Friday, December 28; Saturday, December 29; and Monday, December 31. Tickets — from $55 to $89 for one night to $150 for a three-day pass — go on sale Friday, September 28, at 10 a.m.