Cypress Hill, Metric and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Metric and Zoé stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, March 20 as part of their co-headlining tour, with July Talk opening. Tickets, $36, go on sale Saturday, September 29, at 12 p.m.
Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead co-headline the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, March 16, as part of their West Coast High tour. Tickets, $34.50, go on sale Friday, September 28, at 10 a.m.
String Cheese Incident celebrates its 25th anniversary with a three-night New Year's Eve stand at 1STBANK Center on Friday, December 28; Saturday, December 29; and Monday, December 31. Tickets — from $55 to $89 for one night to $150 for a three-day pass — go on sale Friday, September 28, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Wildermiss: Fri., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Barber Acoustic: Thu., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $20.
Doom Side of the Moon: Mon., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
EKAL: With Slumberjack, Jaron, Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $20.
Nordic Daughter: With Sharone & The Wind, Spiral Cell, Monkey Fire, Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $13.
The Railbenders: With The Jons, Fri., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$25.
Boombox Cartel: Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $40, Sun., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $40.
The California Honeydrops: Wed., Nov. 28, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Dark Star Orchestra: Fri., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $95, Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $95.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
BAS: Sat., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
Brother Ali: Sat., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $22-$75.
Dr. Klaw: Feat. Eric Krasno, Adam Deitch, Nigel Hall, Ian Neville, Cyril Neville, Nick Daniels, Fri., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $22-$25, Sat., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons: Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Love Canon: Sat., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $17/$20.
Polytoxic’s Last Show Ever: Sat., Nov. 17, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
String Mountain Revival: Feat. Ben Kaufman & Adam Aijala (Yonder Mountain String Band), Larry Keel, Noam Pikelny (Punch Brothers), Sierra Hull, Bridget Law (Elephant Revival). With Kitchen Dwellers, Fri., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., Sat., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Conscious Alliance Holiday Party: BoomBox: Fri., Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead: Sat., March 16, 6:30 p.m., $34.50.
Gucci Mane and Carnage Unveil: With Smokepurpp, Wed., Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m., $49.50.
KS 1075 Classic Christmas: Feat. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Tha Dogg Pound and Twista, Fri., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $10.75-$25.
Metric & Zoé: With July Talk, Wed., March 20, 7:30 p.m., $36.
The String Cheese Incident: Fri., Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Mon., Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., $55-$89/3-day $150.
Boogie T: Fri., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Jive Tribe: With Public Safety and Boogie Mammoth, Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Sixteen Candles (’80s tribute): Wed., Nov. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Head for the Hills: Sat., Jan. 19, 9:30 p.m., $15-$25.
Ivory Circle: Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-15.
Stop Motion: Sun., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $10-12.
The California Honeydrops: Wed., Nov. 28, 8:30 p.m., Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Michael Schenker Fest: Sat., April 27, 8 p.m., $42-$80.
Not a Cult Part II Tour: SAINt JHN with Jazz Cartier, Tue., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Verses the Inevitable and SQWERV: Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Zeta June: Fri., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Parker Gispert (of The Whigs): Thu., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Qrion: Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Remember Sports: Wed., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Cro-Mags + EyeHateGod: Sun., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
JDirty's Scrub Hoptoberfest 2018: Sat., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Nekrogoblikon: Tue., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Nothing, Nowhere.: Sat., Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m., $17-$20.
The Long Run (Eagles tribute): With FACE, Fri., April 5, 6 p.m., $25-$45/VIP $99.
2Cellos: Thu., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $45-$65
John Pizzarelli: Fri., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $40-$50.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Myles Kennedy & Co.: Tue., Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Pusha T: Tue., Nov. 13, 7 p.m., $35.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!