Bob Weir, Thievery Corporation and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros will be at the Paramount Theatre in October.

Grateful Dead/Dead & Company guitarist Bob Weir, bassist Don Was and Drummer Jay Lane — collectively known as Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros — will headline the Paramount Theatre as part of their fall tour. Tickets, $59.50 to $85, go on sale Friday, August 10, at 10 a.m.

Thievery Corporation brings its Treasures of the Temple to the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, October 26, with Julian Marley opening. Tickets, $44.50, go on sale Friday, August 10, at 10 a.m.

The Breeders, who headlined the Ogden Theatre last April, will play the Boulder Theatre on Monday, October 1. Tickets, $30 to $32, go on sale Friday, August 10, at 10 a.m.