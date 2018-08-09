Bob Weir, Thievery Corporation and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Grateful Dead/Dead & Company guitarist Bob Weir, bassist Don Was and Drummer Jay Lane — collectively known as Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros — will headline the Paramount Theatre as part of their fall tour. Tickets, $59.50 to $85, go on sale Friday, August 10, at 10 a.m.
Thievery Corporation brings its Treasures of the Temple to the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, October 26, with Julian Marley opening. Tickets, $44.50, go on sale Friday, August 10, at 10 a.m.
The Breeders, who headlined the Ogden Theatre last April, will play the Boulder Theatre on Monday, October 1. Tickets, $30 to $32, go on sale Friday, August 10, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Manic Focus: Sat., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
State Champs: Sun., Sept. 30, 6 & 7 p.m., $20-$23.
Deafheaven: Tue., Nov. 13, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Fatebringer: Thu., Sept. 6, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
All Them Witches: Wed., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
John Grant: Wed., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $25.
Milo Greene: Wed., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Mipso: Sat., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Polyphia: With Hail the Sun and Covet, Fri., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $17-$21.
Risk!: Thu., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
The Breeders: Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Marc Cohn Trio: Thu., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $30-$45.
Trevor Hall & Friends: Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $27-$49.50.
On Tap with KBCO: With CAKE, DeVotchKa and Calexico, Sat., Sept. 22, 1:30 p.m., $42.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Consider the Source: Fri., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Eric Lindell and Atomga: Sat., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Israel Vibration: Sun., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$30.
PrinceRay/RayBanzz$$: With B tha Kid, Chef Colay, JayDeezl and more, Sun., Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Rob Compa's Birthday Hang: Feat. Rob Compa (Dopapod), Neal Evans (Dopapod), Dan Africano (John Brown's Body), Eric Luba (Analog Son). With Envy Alo, KingFriday the 13th, Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Satsang: With Tim and Chitty (of Nahko & Medicine for the People), Fri., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Sonic Blossom: Ft. LSDREAM, Whitebear, Bogtrotter, Lusine, Janover, Cualli and more, Sat., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park): Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $49.50.
Thievery Corporation: Fri., Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., $44.50.
Ballyhoo!: Tue., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Dr. Fresch: Thu., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Hirie: With Tenelle, Lowtops, Sun., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
J Wail Live Band: Feat. Vibesquad, Sat., Oct. 20, 7:45 p.m., $20-$25.
Manic Focus: Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Medasin: Sat., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Aeroplane: Sun., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $15.75-$25.
Cloud Palace: Sat., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Elektric Voodoo: Fri., Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m., $10-$15.
Lovelytheband: Wed., Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., $20.75-$22.
Michigan Rattlers: Fri., Oct. 5, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Red Wanting Blue: Wed., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Soccer Mommy: Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
The Marcus King Band: With Bishop Gunn, Sun., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $20.
Suffocation and Cattle Decapitation: Tue., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Consider the Source: Sat., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Satsang: With Tim and Chitty (of Nahko & Medicine for the People), Sat., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
WhiteWater Ramble: Wed., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Harry Hudson: Fri., Dec. 14, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Kind Dub: Wed., Aug. 29, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Roam: Fri., Oct. 12, 5 p.m.
Wafia: Sun., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
2 OUTS: An electronic songwriter gathering., Sun., Sept. 16, 3 p.m., $15-$20.
False Report: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Future Perfect: Fri., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Nnamdi Ogbonnaya: Fri., Nov. 2, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Whitacre: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Anna von Hausswolff: Sun., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
The Flatliners: Thu., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
The Orb: Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Palisades: Thu., Oct. 11, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
War of Ages: Fri., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $15.
The Infamous Stringdusters: With the Drunken Hearts and Jon Stickley Trio, Sun., Dec. 30, 8:30 p.m.; Mon., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $35-$50.
Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia: With Naughty Professor, Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $27.50.
Virtual Self: Mon., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $27.50-$45.
As I Lay Dying: Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$175.
Circa Survive: Tue., Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., $25.
DevilDriver: Wed., Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., $20-$150.
High on Fire & Municipal Waste: Sat., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $24.50-$175.
The LACs: Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10-$175.
PVMNTS & WSTR: Tue., Nov. 13, 7 p.m., $13.50-$100.
Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros: Mon., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $59.50-$85.
Carrie Underwood: With Maddie & Tae, Runaway June, Sun., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.
Mayday Parade: Wed., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30.
Suicidal Tendencies: Fri., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $28.50.
Bill Staines: Sun., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Chris Smither: Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $27-$29.
Keola Beamer and Jeff Peterson: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $31.
Laurie Lewis and Nina Gerber: Thu., Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., $19.
Martha Redbone Roots Project: Sun., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Michael J. Miles: "From Senegal to Seeger: Songs & Stories of the American Banjo," Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $25.
One Epic Night: Featuring Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore, ATOMGA, David Burchfield & the Fire Guild, the Clay Kirkland Band and more, Sat., Oct. 13, 6-10 p.m., $75-$100.
