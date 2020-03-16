The Best Concerts Still Happening This Week

The COVID-19 pandemic has led concert promoters to shut down venues from the Pepsi Center to the Lion's Lair, and the governor has banned all 250-plus gatherings. Still, a handful of smaller venues carry on. You can catch Palehound at Larimer Lounge, along with the Acacia Strain at Streets, and a few St. Patrick's-themed concerts. In the meantime, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene took to Facebook over the weekend to broadcast a live set for those who would prefer not to go out.
Here's our full list of what's happening:
MONDAY, MARCH 16
The Acacia Strain: $15, 8 p.m., Streets Denver
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
St. Pat's Big Show with High Time and Realta
$25, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Punks & Pints St. Patrick's Day Party
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Murphy and the Giant
Free, 6 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Palehound
$13.50-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Milquetoast and Co.
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
