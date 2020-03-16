 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Palehound is at Larimer Lounge on Wednesday.EXPAND
Palehound is at Larimer Lounge on Wednesday.
Grace Pickering

The Best Concerts Still Happening This Week

Westword Staff | March 16, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

The COVID-19 pandemic has led concert promoters to shut down venues from the Pepsi Center to the Lion's Lair, and the governor has banned all 250-plus gatherings. Still, a handful of smaller venues carry on. You can catch Palehound at Larimer Lounge, along with the Acacia Strain at Streets, and a few St. Patrick's-themed concerts. In the meantime, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene took to Facebook over the weekend to broadcast a live set for those who would prefer not to go out.

Here's our full list of what's happening:

MONDAY, MARCH 16

The Acacia Strain: $15, 8 p.m., Streets Denver

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

St. Pat's Big Show with High Time and Realta
$25, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Punks & Pints St. Patrick's Day Party
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Murphy and the Giant
Free, 6 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Palehound
$13.50-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Milquetoast and Co.
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

