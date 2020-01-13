The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Country singer Randy Rogers headlines the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, while Drive-By Truckers play one night of a three-night Colorado run on Thursday at the Fox Theatre in Boulder. Also on tap this week are Beartooth and Motionless in White at Summit, Cursive and Cloud Nothings at the Bluebird Theater and the Petros Klampanis Trio at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
Beartooth and Motionless in White
$32.50, 6 p.m., Summit
Head Room Sessions No. 41 with Lady Gang and Hound Heart
$5, 6:30 p.m., ReCreative Denver
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
Black Violin
$27.50-$50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Sleeping With Sirens
$27.50, 6 p.m., Summit
Petros Klampanis Trio
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
Randy Rogers Band
$30-$60, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Fat Stallion
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Annie Booth Big Band
$15, 7 p.m., Mercury Cafe
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
Drive-By Truckers
$37.50-$40, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Cursive and Cloud Nothings
$22.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Front Country and WhiteWater Ramble
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Harry Tuft
$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Muscle Beach
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Ekonovah
$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
