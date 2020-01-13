 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Randy Rogers headlines the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | January 13, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Country singer Randy Rogers headlines the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, while Drive-By Truckers play one night of a three-night Colorado run on Thursday at the Fox Theatre in Boulder. Also on tap this week are Beartooth and Motionless in White at Summit, Cursive and Cloud Nothings at the Bluebird Theater and the Petros Klampanis Trio at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JANUARY 13

Beartooth and Motionless in White
$32.50, 6 p.m., Summit

Head Room Sessions No. 41 with Lady Gang and Hound Heart
$5, 6:30 p.m., ReCreative Denver

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

Black Violin
$27.50-$50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Sleeping With Sirens
$27.50, 6 p.m., Summit

Petros Klampanis Trio
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Randy Rogers Band
$30-$60, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Fat Stallion
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Annie Booth Big Band
$15, 7 p.m., Mercury Cafe

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Drive-By Truckers
$37.50-$40, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Cursive and Cloud Nothings
$22.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Front Country and WhiteWater Ramble
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Harry Tuft
$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Muscle Beach
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Ekonovah
$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

