The Best Concerts of the Week

While there are at least two outdoor shows this week, including bluesman Jack Hadley at Number Thirty Eight and singer-songwriter Jenny Shawhan at the Orchard Town Center, there are also some virtual concerts, including three nights of the Hold Steady streaming from the Brooklyn Bowl, a performance from Doc Brown's Blues Band, and Christmas crooning from jazz singer Jean Marie. Here's our list of the best online concerts this week:

Doc Brown's Blues Band

Monday, November 30, 8 p.m.

Online

Free

Guitarist and singer Mark ”Doc” Brown heads up this trio made up of local veteran blues musicians.

Street Serenade at The Orchard: Jenny Shawhan

Thursday, December 3, 6:30 p.m.

The Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster

Free

Denver singer-songwriter Jenny Shawhan performs a contemporary holiday performance on the Orchard's outdoor stage.

Jack Hadley

Thursday, December 3, 5 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Blues guitarist Jack Hadley plays a set on the outdoor stage at Number Thirty Eight. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

100 Nights of Jazz: Jean Marie Jazz Christmas Special

Thursday, December 3, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Denver jazz singer Jean Marie presents a night of jazzy Christmas tunes as part of the 100 Nights of Jazz series streamed from Classic Pianos.

The Hold Steady

Thursday, December 3 through Saturday, December 5, 7 p.m.

Online

$15

In 2016, the Hold Steady began a tradition known as Massive Nights, a four-show celebration of Hold Steady music and community at Brooklyn Bowl in New York. On what would have been the fifth anniversary of this rock-and-roll gathering, the band returns to the venue for a special three-night live-stream spectacular.

