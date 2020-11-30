The Best Concerts of the Week

While there are at least two outdoor shows this week, including bluesman Jack Hadley at Number Thirty Eight and singer-songwriter Jenny Shawhan at the Orchard Town Center, there are also some virtual concerts, including three nights of the Hold Steady streaming from the Brooklyn Bowl, a performance from Doc Brown's Blues Band, and Christmas crooning from jazz singer Jean Marie. Here's our list of the best online concerts this week:
Doc Brown's Blues Band
Monday, November 30, 8 p.m.
Online
Free
Guitarist and singer Mark ”Doc” Brown heads up this trio made up of local veteran blues musicians.
Street Serenade at The Orchard: Jenny Shawhan
Thursday, December 3, 6:30 p.m.
The Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster
Free
Denver singer-songwriter Jenny Shawhan performs a contemporary holiday performance on the Orchard's outdoor stage.
Jack Hadley
Thursday, December 3, 5 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Blues guitarist Jack Hadley plays a set on the outdoor stage at Number Thirty Eight. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
100 Nights of Jazz: Jean Marie Jazz Christmas Special
Thursday, December 3, 7 p.m.
Online
Free
Denver jazz singer Jean Marie presents a night of jazzy Christmas tunes as part of the 100 Nights of Jazz series streamed from Classic Pianos.
The Hold Steady
Thursday, December 3 through Saturday, December 5, 7 p.m.
Online
$15
In 2016, the Hold Steady began a tradition known as Massive Nights, a four-show celebration of Hold Steady music and community at Brooklyn Bowl in New York. On what would have been the fifth anniversary of this rock-and-roll gathering, the band returns to the venue for a special three-night live-stream spectacular.
