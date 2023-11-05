Day of the Deadmau5 Takes Over Red Rocks: Photos

Deadmau5
brought his seminal electronic tunes to Red Rocks
with opening acts JAUZ, Good Times Ahead and Volaris on November 3 and 4. He began the show without his infamous "mau5head" helmet for the first three songs before donning his Día de los Muertos-inspired mask for the rest of the night.
The two-night run at Red Rocks
, which he dubs "Day of the Deadmau5," is an annual tradition for the EDM artist, who got his start in the late ’90s.
Take a look at photos from his day-one set below:
click to enlarge
Opener JAUZ dropped his remix of deadmau5 song "Ghosts 'n Stuff."
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
The artist is known for his out-of-this-world visuals.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Before the show, deadmau5 came out and fooled the audience while wearing a ghost costume.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Deadmau5's real name is Joel Zimmerman.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
The deadmau5 mask is inspired by Zimmerman's late cat, Meowingtons.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Zimmerman also visited his pop-up shop in Denver before the shows on November 3 and 4.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge Want to find more Denver concerts? Visit our concert calendar.
“There’s some mainstays, some thematic things I do with the universe,” Zimmerman told us ahead of the show.
Jacqueline Collins