 Denver Watches Day of the Deadmau5 Take Over Red Rocks: Photos | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

EDM

Day of the Deadmau5 Takes Over Red Rocks: Photos

Deadmau5 played the venue for two nights for his annual Día de los Muertos-themed celebration.
November 5, 2023
Deadmau5 deputed a dia de los Muertos hemet for the occasion.
Deadmau5 deputed a dia de los Muertos hemet for the occasion. Jacqueline Collins
Share this:
Deadmau5 brought his seminal electronic tunes to Red Rocks with opening acts JAUZ, Good Times Ahead and Volaris on November 3 and 4. He began the show without his infamous "mau5head" helmet for the first three songs before donning his Día de los Muertos-inspired mask for the rest of the night.

The two-night run at Red Rocks, which he dubs "Day of the Deadmau5," is an annual tradition for the EDM artist, who got his start in the late ’90s.

Take a look at photos from his day-one set below:
click to enlarge
Opener JAUZ dropped his remix of deadmau5 song "Ghosts 'n Stuff."
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
The artist is known for his out-of-this-world visuals.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Before the show, deadmau5 came out and fooled the audience while wearing a ghost costume.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Deadmau5's real name is Joel Zimmerman.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
The deadmau5 mask is inspired by Zimmerman's late cat, Meowingtons.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Zimmerman also visited his pop-up shop in Denver before the shows on November 3 and 4.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
“There’s some mainstays, some thematic things I do with the universe,” Zimmerman told us ahead of the show.
Jacqueline Collins
Want to find more Denver concerts? Visit our concert calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Green Day Announces Tour, Will Play Coors Field in 2024

Concerts

Green Day Announces Tour, Will Play Coors Field in 2024

By Westword Staff
Lauryn Hill Brought Her Anniversary Tour to Ball Arena: Photos and Five Takeaways

Hip-Hop

Lauryn Hill Brought Her Anniversary Tour to Ball Arena: Photos and Five Takeaways

By Julianna O'Clair
Anarchy in the Mile High: UK Punk-Rock Legends Subhumans Play the Oriental

Punk

Anarchy in the Mile High: UK Punk-Rock Legends Subhumans Play the Oriental

By Adam Perry
Blood of Lilith Creates All-Woman Metal Festival: "Every Fucking Metal Band You Meet Is a Bunch of Dudes"

Metal!

Blood of Lilith Creates All-Woman Metal Festival: "Every Fucking Metal Band You Meet Is a Bunch of Dudes"

By Justin Criado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation