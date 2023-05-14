Reader: Old Denver Is Making a Cameo at Bar Bar

While Bar Bar has historically offered punk or rock shows, the venue isn't sticking to just one genre, and is even offering a drag show at the end of the month. "I'm just pumped to be able to get back at it," says booker/bartender Richard Granville. "I know I got my work cut out for me, especially over this next month or two. But we finally, finally crossed this hurdle."
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Bar Bar band news, readers poured out memories of the Carioca, as well as some very current opinions about the place we named Best Dive Bar in the Best of Denver 2023. Says Michael:
Hurry, “old” Denver is making a cameo. To be sure, this isn’t any kind of comeback.Adds Darrell:
There's nothing like a good dive bar.Offers Gayle:
I love Bar Bar, and it's even better with live music. And drag? Can't wait.Responds Joey:
This may be the worst bar in America.Suggests Tim:
The Sanford and Son house was more structurally resilient….Adds Winston:
I'm pretty sure I walked by this place last year and there was no front door.Recalls Rod:
Pretty sure I played a few classical guitar gigs here almost two decades ago. Bartender overheard a few guys wanting to rough me up over playing Bach or acoustic Slayer, can't remember which one. ... Cops were called, and I got out of there with no incident. One of the last solo shows I did.Remembers Quin:
This was the place to see death-metal bands and nightly fights. I loved this bar when I lived downtown. I was there every night. Drunk as fuck and had fun.Concludes Fred:
A old-timer shared his wisdom with me one day. He said never ever drink in a bar that has no name. believe it or not, I always followed his advice.Have you been to Bar Bar lately? What do you think of the place? What's your favorite dive in Denver?