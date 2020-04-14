 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
DJ Zenas just dropped a new song, "Rona."EXPAND
DJ Zenas just dropped a new song, "Rona."
DJ Zenas

Hear It: Furloughed and Out of TP, This Rapper Blasts "Rona"

Kyle Harris | April 14, 2020 | 6:37am
AA

Denver-raised musician and producer DJ Zenas rages at COVID-19 in the new song "Rona," in which he raps about being out of work and out of toilet paper, to boot.

The song, which he wrote in early April from his new home in Fort Worth, Texas, is grim.

"It is serious and touches on lots of serious issues, but it can almost be taken as parody," he says. "That’s how my personality is. I joke all the time, and I don’t take anything too seriously. I do care."

Related Stories

"Rona" is not a happy song, but it is a reflection of the depression and despair that millions are feeling as they wait out the pandemic from a place of social isolation. That, Zenas says, is a universal experience that crosses race, class and social status. "Even celebrities are in the same boat," he says.

Sort of.

When he's not making music, Zenas is selling used cars. Last week, he learned he had been furloughed by CarMax; he's now one of the millions of people who've registered for unemployment in recent days.

Stuck at home, he's making music, working out with his roommate and girlfriend, going for occasional runs, but mostly watching Netflix and waiting for things to open up again. His plans for a summer tour have been dashed. Along with everybody else in the industry, he's wondering when live concerts will come back.

"I’m really interested to see how the entertainment industry bounces back from this," he says. "A lot of creatives and people are like, 'Shit has hit the fan.' I’m really interested in how we are going to recover from this."

Only one thing is certain, he says: "There is so much uncertainty out there. It’s concerning."

Hear "Rona" at DJ Zenas's SoundCloud page.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.