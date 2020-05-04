 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Earthdiver just dropped its first full-length album.
Earthdiver just dropped its first full-length album.
Darlene Bouchard

Plunge Into Doom Band Earthdiver's New Album, Lord of the Cosmos

Kyle Harris | May 4, 2020 | 8:34am
AA

Eric Stuart had been playing in a punk-jazz trio in New Orleans called the Wail Watchers, but when he moved to Denver in May 2018, he was drawn to the city's thriving stoner and doom-metal scene.

He started scouring Craigslist ads, but his first few shots at finding a new band were futile. In September of that year, he found some musicians who seemed like a good match. After writing messages back and forth, he decided to try jamming with them.

"When I pulled up to the garage and saw the Orange bass stack, I knew it was going to work out," recalls Stuart. "None of us are from Colorado. We are all from different parts of the country and bring a unique set of influences, both cultural and musical, to the table to form something we think is pretty interesting and new."

The group, which named itself Earthdiver, knocked out four fast songs and in January 2019 dropped an EP, Leave Something Witchy, to send as a demo to venues.

"We worked hard all through the spring, playing as many BarBar shows as we could, making friends and generally just working on our live show, live presence and songwriting," Stuart says. "Word spread and we started to get better shows opening for bands like Year of the Cobra, Green Druid, Telekinetic Yeti and more."

That spring, the label Forbidden Place Records reached out to Earthdiver with an offer to put out a new album. While the musicians weren't quite ready then, in December they went to Module Overload Studio in Aurora with eight songs. At the studio, Jamie Hillyer helped them lay down the tracks for what would become the group's first album, Lord of the Cosmos.

"We sent it to the label, who loved it, so we did a handshake deal at a local brewery and began the slow buildup to release," says Hillyer.

The band was about to drop the album when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. Instead of letting it postpone the release indefinitely, though, the group put out Lord of the Cosmos digitally on April 20. Within 24 hours, the project had more than 10,000 streams, and it entered the monthly doom charts at number nineteen.

"Hopefully, we'll move past the pandemic safely and we'll be able to hit the road to support this record, make new friends, and build a bigger following," says Stuart. "Right now, we're just trying to support our friends, our label and our families. Music has taken a bit of a back seat, I guess, but we're looking forward to putting all our effort back into it as soon as we can."

The themes on the album are brutal attacks on everything from capitalism and technological dystopia to existential angst.

"As an example, 'Apparatus de Cultus' is about technology running wild and eventually taking over and enslaving the human race before finally making us disappear," explains Stuart. "In reality, that's just how I processed the fears that I have as a person of not being important, of being forgotten, and being erased from history. I think we all have that little bit of ego that wants to be known and remembered, and the thought of no one caring about your existence can be frightening, even if it doesn't really matter at all."

Much of the album's fury was born during his brutal childhood in Kentucky.

"I lived in poverty," Stuart recalls. "I was food-insecure. I suffered abuse. Because of those things, I have struggled with depression for most of my life. My music is my outlet. I put all the negative feelings about where I came from into the music and the things I sing about. It's my meditation. It's how I exorcise those demons. Though bleak, I feel like there is an air of hope on the other side of everything."

Hear the album for yourself at the Forbidden Place Records Bandcamp page.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.