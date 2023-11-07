 Denver Legend Nathaniel Rateliff Re-Releases Fan-Favorite Album on Vinyl | Westword
Nathaniel Rateliff Re-Releases Fan-Favorite Album on Vinyl

He says it's "the first album I’ve ever made on which all of the songs I recorded are exactly what I wanted them to be."
November 7, 2023
Nathaniel Rateliff in 2007, when he released Desire and Dissolving Men.
Nathaniel Rateliff in 2007, when he released Desire and Dissolving Men. Erin Preston
Nathaniel Rateliff is a Denver legend. The musician may be a critically acclaimed rock star, but many fans remember when he was playing such intimate venues as the hi-dive. They recognize that Rateliff doesn't forget his roots, whether it's buying the Skylark Lounge with friends in 2021 or organizing for his nonprofit the Marigold Project, which he created in 2017 to fund nonprofits and community groups that work on racial, social and economic justice issues.

This time last year, Rateliff had a spotlight segment on CBS Sunday Morning and played The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon as well as Saturday Night Live. Now on a new tour with his band, the Night Sweats, and prepping for his hometown headliner at Ball Arena on December 15 with Mt. Joy and Jamie Wyatt, Rateliff is at the top of his game.
click to enlarge man holding an acoustic guitar looks into camera, the words "Nathaniel Rateliff Desire and Dissolving Men" are next to his head.
The Desire and Dissolving Men vinyl is available for pre-order on Nathaniel Rateliff's website.
Sacks & Co


But he still took a moment to acknowledge his early days. Rateliff announced on November 6 that he's re-mastered and re-released the fan-favorite album Desire and Dissolving Men, a solo release from 2007 recorded on an eight-track in his living room. This is the first time the album is on vinyl; the first press quickly sold out, but it will be available at Rateliff's remaining sold-out tour dates, as well as on his online shop for $28.99. The pre-ordered vinyls will be shipped in February; in the meantime, you can enjoy the record on all streaming platforms.

In a statement accompanying news of the release, Rateliff says that Desire and Dissolving Men “is the first album I’ve ever made on which all of the songs I recorded are exactly what I wanted them to be. I like that there are little things in every song. Maybe it was the middle of the night and there are crickets in the background, or it was early morning and there are birds in the song.”

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, 7 p.m. Friday, December 15. Tickets start at $25.
