Photos: Megadeth Brings Snarling Metal Classics to Ball Arena

Megadeth, Mudvayne and All That Remains had fans crowd-surfing and throwing horns all night.
August 7, 2024
Megadeth is currently on the Destroy All Enemies Tour.
Megadeth is currently on the Destroy All Enemies Tour. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)

Heavy-metal descended upon Denver on August 6, when the tenured stalwarts of Megadeth brought their Destroy All Enemies Tour to Ball Arena. Fellow scene favorites Mudvayne and All That Remains opened the night.

Megadeth recently wrapped up tours through both Europe and Latin America this year. The Destroy All Enemies Tour marks the band's return to the American music circuit, performing in more than thirty different cities.

See photos from the Ball Arena show below:
click to enlarge Mudvayne guitarist, Greg Tribbett, at Ball Arena. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Mudvayne guitarist Greg Tribbett brought haunting energy to Ball Arena.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Openers, Mudvayne, are known for their blend of heavy and progressive metal. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Opener Mudvayne is known for its blend of heavy and progressive metal.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Fans enjoy a performance from some of heavy metals finest. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Fans enjoy a performance from some of heavy metal's finest.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Mudvayne is joining Megadeth on the entire Destroy All Enemies Tour. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Mudvayne is joining Megadeth on the entire Destroy All Enemies Tour.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Mudvayne opened the night before headliner Megadeth took the stage. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Mudvayne opened before headliner Megadeth took the stage.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Megadeth guitarist, Teemu Mäntysaari. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Megadeth guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Megadeth lights up the Ball Arena. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Megadeth lights up Ball Arena.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Fans enjoy an epic performance by heavy metal icons, Megadeth. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Fans were crowd-surfing.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Fans look on as Megadeth lights up the stage. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Fans look on as Megadeth lights up the stage.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Megadeth lead singer, Dave Mustaine, has fronted the band since 1983. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Megadeth lead singer Dave Mustaine has fronted the band since 1983.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge A huge crowd gathers for Megadeth at Ball Arena in Denver. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
A huge crowd gathers for Megadeth at Ball Arena in Denver.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Opening act, Mudvayne, was formed in Peoria, IL in 1996. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Opening act Mudvayne was formed in Peoria, Illinois, in 1996.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Mudvayne lead singer, Chad Gray, pummels the crowd with his signature heavy metal vocals. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Mudvayne lead singer Chad Gray pummels the crowd with his signature heavy-metal vocals.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Megadeth has been a staple in the American heavy metal scene since their inception in 1983. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Megadeth has been a staple in the American heavy-metal scene since its inception in 1983.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Dave Mustaine serenades the crowd. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Dave Mustaine serenades the crowd.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
click to enlarge Megadeth was formed by frontman Dave Mustaine in Los Angeles in 1983. Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Megadeth was formed by frontman Dave Mustaine in Los Angeles in 1983.
Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
