Kayla Marque presents “A Soul Xmas," a celebration of community and the soul of Christmas that airs this weekend on PBS12 and Indie 102.3, while Annie Booth wraps up A Charlie Brown Christmas at Dazzle with three sets on Christmas Eve. Also on tap on a rather slow weekend for shows are Diana Castro & the Big Time tonight and tomorrow at Herb's and Hal Aqua & the Lost Tribe is at Mercury Cafe.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Annie Booth Trio Presents the Annual Charlie Brown Christmas
Friday, December 24, noon, 5:30 & 8 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10-$30
Jazz pianist Annie Booth performs Vince Guaraldi's score to A Charlie Brown Christmas and other holiday favorites for the eighth year in row. Joining her are bassist Patrick McDevitt, drummer Alejandro Castaño and vocalist Max Wellman.
Diana Castro & the Big Time
Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25, 9:30 p.m.
Herb's, 2057 Larimer Street
Free
While singer Diana Castro hails from New Orleans, she's been a longtime Denver resident and a vital part of the city's blues scene. With her band the Big Time, Castro delves into blues as well as soul, R&B, funk and pop.
Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe
Friday, December 24, 7 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
$20
After headlining Klezfest earlier in December at the Mercury Cafe, Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe return for a klezmer/Yiddish/fusion party with Franny & the Jets performing "A Love Letter to Amy Winehouse."
Kayla Marque: "A Soul Xmas"
Friday, December 24, 9 p.m., and Saturday, December 25, 9 a.m.
www.pbs12.org and www.cpr.org/indie
PBS12, Indie 102.3 and Bodies of Culture along with Kayla Marque presents “A Soul Xmas," which celebrates community and the soul of Christmas. Marque returns with family and friends for a second annual holiday event from the PBS12 Studios in Five Points. Tune in Christmas Eve at 9 p.m. and Christmas day at 9 a.m. on Indie 102.3 on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. and Christmas Day at noon on PBS12.
