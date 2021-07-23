Global Dance Festival is at the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High this weekend.

Live music is back, and how.

Global Dance Festival returns to the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High this weekend with EDM acts like Illenium, Kaskade, Mersiv and Tiesto, while livetronica act STS9 plays Friday and Saturday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Sunday at Levitt Pavilion Denver. Also on tap are Itchy-O at Levitt Pavilion, Rising Appalachia at Sculpture Park, and RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival at Number Thirty Eight. And on Sunday night, City Park Jazz honors Freddy Rodriguez Sr. and El Chapultepec.

Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:

Covenhoven

Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, 6:30 p.m.

Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court

$12-$200

Joel Van Horne's folk/indie project Covenhoven headlines two nights at Lost City with singer-songwriters

Sydney Clapp opening on Friday and Julian Peterson on Saturday.

Dave McMurray

Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, 9 p.m.

So Many Roads Brewery, 918 W. First Avenue

$15

Detroit saxophonist Dave McMurray, a longtime member of Was (Not Was), celebrates his brand-new Blue Note album, Grateful Deadication, with jazz, funk and reggae renderings of Grateful Dead songs.

Global Dance Festival

Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, 3 p.m.

Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street

$89-$149

This year's Global Dance Festival includes EDM heavies like Bass Physics, Born Dirty, Brondo, Decadon, Deorro, Illenium, Kaskade, Mersiv, Tiesto and many more.

Rising Appalachia

Friday, July 23, 6 p.m.

Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Boulevard

$26-$33

New Orleans folk group Rising Appalachia, led by sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith, headlines, while local acoustic duo LVDY opens.

STS9

Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, 6 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$39.75-$49.75

Livetronica act STS9 returns to Red Rocks for a two-night stand, with Shpongle and MIZE opening on Friday and Tycho and Chrome Sparks opening on Saturday. STS9 also performs at Levitt Pavilion Denver on Sunday, July 25.

Itchy-O

Saturday, July 24, 6 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $35

The 57-member experimental percussion-heavy group Itchy-O takes over Levitt Pavilion with massive flame effects. Denver electronica act Church Fire opens.

Ari Hoenig with the Ben Markley Big Band

Sunday, July 25, 7 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$10-$25

New York-based jazz drummer Ari Hoenig, who has recorded with Kenny Werner and Tigran Hamasyan, comes to Denver to perform with local pianist Ben Markley, who wrote new arrangements of Hoenig's music, and his big band.

City Park Jazz

Sunday, July 25, 6 to 8 p.m.

City Park, 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard

Free

Last year, saxophonist Freddy Rodriguez Sr. died, and El Chapultepec, the storied jazz venue where he led the house band for four decades, closed. Tonight's concert honors both with the El Chapultepec All Stars, featuring Tony Black and Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

Guster and Colorado Symphony

Sunday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$46.50-$65

While Guster has played Red Rocks four times as an opening act, tonight marks the alt-rock band's first headlining gig at the venue while also teaming up with Colorado Symphony. Brooklyn indie act the Lone Bellow opens.

RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival

Sunday, July 25, 12 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

$20-$100

The festival will feature more than fifty local visual artists and creatives, live painting, art installation, body painting, and live music from Kid Astronaut, Elektric Animals, Bunny Blake, the Study Abroad and more.

