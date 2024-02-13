Two Moons Music Hall Has Opened in RiNo

The venue promises local live music six nights a week, with each night dedicated to a different genre to ensure a diverse offering. "We've created this really exciting, genre-specific calendar that makes live music accessible every day of the week," Soffes says. "Tuesday is always jazz. Wednesday, we do singer-songwriter and independent artists. The first Wednesday of every month, we host an open-mic night. ... Thursdays, we alternate between honky tonk and Latin music, so Thursday is very much a fun night for us. ... Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we really let our hair down. We have DJs Friday and Saturday night, typically disco-funk, '90s hip-hop."



The lineup consists of "almost exclusively local bands," he notes. "We're trying to keep as much of the programming free as possible. There definitely will be a cover charge on certain nights, probably on weekends. It depends on the artists that we have and our general programming for that week, but we want this to be really open-doors and as approachable as possible."

Jake Soffes, founder and managing partner of Pearl Street Hospitality , has been working in the hospitality biz since he was eighteen, and he's now entered the live-music scene with his new venue, Two Moons Music Hall, now open at 2944 Larimer Street."I actually don't have a huge amount of experience in the music industry," Soffes admits. "I've been working in bars, restaurants and nightclubs my entire career, so I have been very adjacent to that industry."But judging from the number of people who have been showing up at the venue since it opened the first week of April, despite snow and rainy weather, Soffes has successfully created a welcoming hub for live music. Two Moons is a sleek addition to the block, with a black brick facade marked by two glowing moons. Inside, the layout lends itself to both lounging and dancing, with light wood detailing that matches the soft leather sofas, which beckon you to sink in while enjoying one of the many craft cocktails from the two bar areas. As it gets warmer, the floor-to-ceiling windows will open to the outdoor patio, attracting passersby with the sounds of live music. And that sound quality is top-notch, as showcased by Venus Cruz, the psychedelic jazz band that performed at the media night on April 23.Soffes founded Pearl Street Hospitality in 2015, and went on to open three bars in Denver: Hudson Hill, Lady Jane and the Wild. Two Moons isn't just his first music venue, it's also his first endeavor in RiNo, already a go-to destination for concerts, clubbing and open mics. So the neighborhood presented the perfect foundation for Two Moons, which is just a stone's throw from such other live-music stalwarts as Larimer Lounge and Beacon , whose owners are opening a second venue nearby later this year."Everyone is just incredible to work alongside," Soffes says of his neighbors. "The team at Ratio, they're just incredible guys and have some good ties in the music industry. Obviously, Beacon is half a block down, and they're fantastic neighbors. And then you've got Larimer Lounge a couple blocks down. There's so many talented operators on the block, so it's really exciting to be able to join that community — because Larimer just keeps getting better and better."Soffes already had the concept for the venue when he received a cold call in August 2022 from the building's landlord, Stuart Zall, whom Soffes had "crossed paths" with many times. "It was very fortuitous. I had just finished working on the business plan for it, and we were literally getting ready to start looking for a space when I got a call from him one afternoon," he recalls. Zall told Soffes that the space, which was home to a packaging facility, was available. "We were there two days later," Soffes says, "taking a tour and starting to work on the deal."For its cocktail menu, which includes sober options, and its selection of small bites, Two Moons draws from Pearl Street Hospitality's other locations and expertise. It has the same aesthetic, too: It's bright, open and airy, filled with plants and a midcentury-modern design. "I think it's going to be a comfortable place to enjoy a cocktail, catch some music," Soffes says. "We really wanted to have a comfortable ambience that carries the culture of the company with it."The front patio provides other options. "With that block being closed, we've got some great opportunities to do some bigger concerts and fundraising events in conjunction with some of our neighbors, too," Soffes adds. "It's just gonna be a really fun addition to what already exists there."He's excited to finally be contributing to the local musical scene, "such a vibrant, exciting community," he says. "Being that my whole background is in hospitality, just really being able to be a part of this great experience and continuing to connect people in Denver is really special. It's something that I've always just truly enjoyed doing."Artist compensation is extremely important to us," he adds. "So we're putting a lot of attention into the details and structure for taking care of artists. Representing that community well is extremely important to us. At the end of the day, it's just making sure the artists are having fun, our guests are having fun and our team is having fun. We really want this to be an effortless, exciting and enjoyable experience for everyone."