Coles Whalen Releasing "Stronger" After Supreme Court Ruled for Her Stalker

"People haven't heard from me in a long time, and I think when they don't hear from you, they forget to look for you," she says. "It kind of feels like reintroducing myself."

"It's probably one of the major impediments to me touring again," she notes. "You have to post exactly where you'll be and exactly what time. I just haven't really been able to comfortably do that, but I'm feeling better and better about it."



She last performed in Denver in 2018, and leaving the city to escape Counterman "was extremely hard," she says. "I would like to come back. I particularly would like to be able to perform there again."

Even though her family is still in Denver, Whalen moved out of her hometown a couple of years ago and keeps her location a secret because she's still hiding from Counterman.