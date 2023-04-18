Supreme Court Hearing Colorado Social Media Stalking Case April 19

"This case is way bigger than the facts of this case," says Jay Schweikert, a research fellow at the Cato Institute, one of several advocacy groups supporting Counterman and his free-speech argument, including with the American Civil Liberties Union.



"If the court upholds this conviction, it will allow a huge swath of online speech to be potentially criminally prosecuted," Schweikert tells Westword. "Can you imagine people arguing with politicians they disagree with on Twitter, the types of comments that they leave...? The point is, if and when some public figure has some other reason to go after someone, this could form the basis for what is, in effect, their threat against a critic. Like, 'Hey, you keep talking to me like that, you could be criminally prosecuted.' So it's really a lot more about the chilling effect this would have on speech, and the ability that public figures — especially political figures — would be able to have to use this sort of implicit or explicit threat of criminal prosecution to shut down their critics."



Whalen and people who support the Counterman conviction, meanwhile, argue that it's grossly negligent for the Supreme Court to even hear such a case after everything Whalen and other stalking victims have gone through — especially since Counterman is no longer behind bars and could keep messaging Whalen with the court's blessing.





Other texts were more menacing. "Your arrogance offends anyone in my position," he said at one point. "You're not being good for human relations. Die. Don't need you."













"The thousands of unstable messages sent to me were life threatening and life altering," Whalen says in her online statement. "I was terrified that I was being followed and could be hurt at any moment; I had no choice but to step back from my dream, a music career that I had worked very hard to build."



The second stalking charge was dropped before trial, but Counterman was still convicted by an Arapahoe County jury of two Class 5 felonies, one for stalking that caused serious emotional distress and another for harassment. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and released in January 2020. Counterman's odd and rambling Facebook screeds would often include vague remarks like "I'm currently unsupervised. I know, it freaks me out too, but the possibilities are endless." Regardless of their actual intent or meaning, Whalen says the comments left her scarred.Whalen stopped touring as a result of the harassment — a major setback for an artist who had relied on traveling to support herself. Counterman was eventually arrested in Denver in 2016 on two counts of stalking: one for making a credible threat and another for causing serious emotional distress, as well as a harassment charge.The second stalking charge was dropped before trial, but Counterman was still convicted by an Arapahoe County jury of two Class 5 felonies, one for stalking that caused serious emotional distress and another for harassment. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and released in January 2020.

click to enlarge Mug shot of Billy Counterman, who stalked Coles Whalen for more than half a decade. Colorado Department of Corrections



After he appealed his conviction, the Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the state's case against him, determining that his online harassment qualified as "true threats." Colorado law states that threats become illegal when a "reasonable person" suffers "serious emotional distress" as a result of what's being said.



Free-speech supporters argue that it's a slippery slope.



"Just look at the way people discuss politics and other sorts of contentious social issues online — especially when people fiercely disagree and don't really go out of their way to moderate their language," Schweikert says.



"And if the only question is, 'Would a reasonable person interpret this statement as threatening without needing to prove that the statement was a threat?' — imagine the politician that you trust least in the world deciding how uncomfortable they feel with your messages to them on Twitter, and deciding whether to report that to a prosecutor or not. Because that's what's really at stake here: It's whether the government is going to use the criminal law to police standards for online speech."



Counterman was able to challenge his conviction with the help of the Cato Institute, which has contended that his "admittedly abrasive online messages" weren't true threats but rather "obscenity, defamation, and other exceptional categories of unprotected speech."





Although Counterman had a criminal record before his arrest — he was jailed for threatening women in 2002 and again in 2011 — he argues that he didn't intend to commit any of the threats he sent Whalen on Facebook.





Westword reached out to lawyers for both Counterman and Whalen but did not receive responses.



As disturbing as Counterman's history and messages might be, his claim that they are not true threats is supported by groups such as the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, both reputable free-speech advocates.

The Supreme Court will be tasked with determining whether government prosecutors in similar cases need to prove that a person intended their comments to be threatening in order to charge that individual with stalking. A 2015 ruling by the high court, which involved a Pennsylvania man issuing threats on Facebook against his ex-wife, co-workers, a kindergarten class, the local police and an FBI agent , saw his federal charges and case thrown out following an 8-1 vote reached out to lawyers for both Counterman and Whalen but did not receive responses.As disturbing as Counterman's history and messages might be, his claim that they are not true threats is supported by groups such as the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, both reputable free-speech advocates.





Ho adds, "Nothing can restore Coles to the person she used to be. But this Court can affirm that nothing in the First Amendment requires Counterman's threatening messages to take precedence over Coles' physical safety. Nothing about the rigorous, objective standard applied in this case to convict Counterman poses any danger to free speech." But Allyson N. Ho, an attorney from Dallas, turned the free-speech argument on its head in an amicus brief she filed in March , saying: "If anything, Counterman's campaign of terror silenced Cole's own voice as an artist, a musician and a songwriter."Ho adds, "Nothing can restore Coles to the person she used to be. But this Court can affirm that nothing in the First Amendment requires Counterman's threatening messages to take precedence over Coles' physical safety. Nothing about the rigorous, objective standard applied in this case to convict Counterman poses any danger to free speech."