 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Members of Wildermiss, Overslept and Meliora pay homage to Bill Withers.EXPAND
Members of Wildermiss, Overslept and Meliora pay homage to Bill Withers.
Tessitura Studios/Youtube

Wildermiss and Other Denver Musicians Pay Tribute to Bill Withers

Kyle Harris | April 7, 2020 | 12:09pm
AA

Seventies singer-songwriter Bill Withers passed away from heart complications on March 30. He was 81.

While Withers had not made music since the mid-’80s, his was the eternal voice behind songs like "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine."

A handful of Denver musicians — Emma Cole and Caleb Thoemke from Wildermiss; producer and engineer Kyle Smith of Kiltro and Wildermiss; Corban Roberts from Overslept; and Malena Roberts from Meliora have now paid tribute to Withers. In a video shot in the living room of the south Denver house they share, they covered two of his songs: “Lean on Me” and “Just the Two of Us."

“We’re all quarantined together and wanted to thank Bill for his beautiful music," says Cole, who sings lead vocals.

Here's the video:

"Having fun collaborating together has definitely kept us sane," adds Cole. "We hope this brings some joy to people. Just lean on the five of us…more on the way.”

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.