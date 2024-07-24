 Denver Olivia Rodrigo Concert Ticket Prices, Last-minute Availability | Westword
Where to Find Last-Minute Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is the hot ticket this summer, with some resale tickets going over $1K.
July 24, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo will be at Ball Arena on July 30.
Olivia Rodrigo is more than halfway through her Guts World Tour, which kicked off in Palm Springs in February and arrives at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, July 30.

Much like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour last year, Rodrigo's 57-date trek is this summer's hot ticket, with the entire tour completely sold out. Fans are now clamoring to find tickets, which are now only available through secondary market ticketing platforms.

Olivia Rodrigo Last-Minute Tickets

Tickets to the multi-platinum artist's tour were originally priced from $49-$199, but expect to pay a hefty finder's fee for your last-minute tickets.

On StubHub, Olivia Rodrigo resale tickets are priced high: Floor tickets range from $500-$852, section 100 tickets are going for $415-$791 and section 200 calls for $408-$687. Even in the upper sections of the arena, you'll be paying anywhere from $360-$600 for a seat.

Resale site TickPick, meanwhile, has tickets priced from $399-$1,903. On VividSeats, you can find tickets from $327 to a whopping $6,704. On that site, there is even a ticket listed for $42,252 — a hefty amount that could be a year of college tuition or a lengthy stay at the world-class resort La Mamounia in Marrakech.

Seat Geek shows a similar trend in prices, with tickets from $329-$1,023. On GameTime, the lowest ticket listed is $377, while Viagogo's lowest is $306.

You could also try your luck in the Facebook group called OLIVIA RODRIGO Tickets buy and sell, which has fans posting ISOs as well as selling tickets.

How much are you willing to pay to sing along to Rodrigo's twenty-plus-song setlist?

Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
