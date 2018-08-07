Violence After Luke Bryan's Denver Concert Leads to Hospitalizations

After tens of thousands of people sang along to Luke Bryan's "Most People Are Good" and shuffled out of Mile High Stadium, a fight broke out and three people were sent to the hospital.
The incident began at 11:15 p.m., with a verbal altercation between several people that turned violent, says a Denver Police spokesperson.
The motive behind the attack is still unknown, and the incident is under investigation.
The mother of one of the people who was hospitalized, who requested anonymity, told Westword her daughter says the fight erupted after a man threatened her and her husband came to her defense.
Three people "were beaten up and left unconscious," she says.
According to the mother, the fight took place on the path on the southern side of the stadium, between gates seven and ten.
The victims "were left for dead till a young woman ran over to my daughter and screamed for help," the mother says.
The daughter's husband, who is currently enlisted in the Army, suffered a fractured skull and internal bleeding, according to the mother. He had to undergo brain surgery and is currently recovering.
As of Monday night, no arrests had been made.
Spokespeople for Live Nation, the concert's promoter, and Mile High Stadium have not responded to requests for comment from Westword.
