Violence After Luke Bryan's Denver Concert Leads to Hospitalizations

After tens of thousands of people sang along to Luke Bryan's "Most People Are Good" and shuffled out of Mile High Stadium, a fight broke out and three people were sent to the hospital.

The incident began at 11:15 p.m., with a verbal altercation between several people that turned violent, says a Denver Police spokesperson.

The motive behind the attack is still unknown, and the incident is under investigation.