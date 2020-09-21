Innerspace Laments the Destruction of the Earth on "Bokota"

Innerspace releases its new video for "Bokota" in advance of the forthcoming album Echoes .

Since May, Denver post-rock band innerspace has been dropping a single a month leading up to the December release of the full-length Echoes, which rails against humanity's disconnection from nature and the destruction of the environment and animals.

The band filmed the music video for its latest single, "Bokota," with each of the five bandmates in different ecosystems, including the Great Sand Dunes, Lake Dillon, Fox Run Regional Park, Painted Mines Interpretive Park and a creek in Denver. "Bokota" includes a recording of the Costa Rican golden toad, last seen in 1989, and the voice of Sir David Attenborough talking about humanity's innate connection to wildlife and the natural world.

Guitarist Matthew Ruske and singer Spencer Roberts formed innerspace six years ago, after their band Ocean Automatic broke up. Since then, the group has released the EP Earthrise, the full-length Voyager and a few instrumental reinterpretations of songs from Star Wars. While most of the material from those recordings include vocals from Roberts, "Bokota" is an intricate instrumental track that's both heavy and melodic, a natural move for musicians who all grew up playing in metal outfits.

While the band won't release Echoes until December, innerspace will host a limited-capacity album pre-release party at the Marquis Theater on Saturday, October 31.

The bandmates wanted to hang out with their fans and give them a chance to listen to the album before it drops, since they can't have a traditional album-release show during COVID-19.

Ruske says innerspace plays a unique brand of progressive post-rock/alt-rock and cites Thrice, Circa Survive the Receiving End of Sirens, 30 Seconds to Mars and Bring Me the Horizon as inspirations.

"The way our influences manifests themselves, it comes out to be a really unique product," Ruske says. "It's five people that have varying interests in our approach to songwriting...and that makes for such a rewarding and diverse band and music-making experience."

Go to innerspace's Bandcamp page for more information.