Where to Get Exclusive Vinyl on Record Store Day 2024

Look no further than the massive success of Record Store Day, a twice-annual celebration of music and the small-business stores that sell it year-round. The event started in 2008 to support the ongoing success of the unique culture surrounding nearly 1,400 independently owned record stores in the U.S. and thousands of similar stores internationally.
The first Record Store Day of 2024 will take place on Saturday, April 20, and locations around Denver are getting in on the fun. Like all the RSDs before it, exclusive releases abound (after our list of stores, keep scrolling for our top-ten picks for re-releases and RSD exclusives). For a complete list of the available audio awesomeness, see the RSD website, and note that not every store below may carry the release you want; be sure to call first.
In recognition of the first Record Store Day of the year, we thought it would be a good time to list the best places in metro Denver to find that sweet, sweet vinyl joy.
Angelo's CD's and Vinyl
1959 South Broadway
16725 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
When Angelo's opened in 1990, it was just called Angelo's CDs and More, because vinyl records — well, they were real gone, man. This ironically was also the golden age of vinyl for purists, when you could score a great old turntable from thrift stores for ten or twenty bucks, tops. Thirty years on, Angelo's is still around, but it's wisely added "vinyl" to its focus (at least on its website), now that everyone's a purist. This is also the place for early risers in the record-loving audience, as both locations open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.
Black & Read
7821 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Black & Read isn't just one of the coolest record stores in town, it's also a fantastic hoard of old paperbacks, gaming supplies and collectible ephemera. And in terms of RSD, the store always does it up nice, with a first-come, first-served line-up policy and doors opening at 9 a.m. instead of the usual 10. If you're old enough to remember lining up in the back of a department store for concert tickets, you'll understand — and even appreciate — this dynamic. Come out, stand in line, and make a friend who shares your passion for the stacks of wax.
Chain Reaction Records
8799 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Chain Reaction has been Colorado's "Punk and Metal Headquarters" since it opened in Lakewood back in 2014. The store claims on its website to carry "all the shit you can't find anywhere else, and some you can." And that humble-brag is pretty accurate: Fans can find a wealth of cool stuff, from stickers to skateboard decks and more — but of course, the music is tops. Chain Reaction will be stocking RSD merch and hosting some festivities on April 20, all starting at 11:30 a.m.
Sold Out Vinyl Records
3741 South Broadway, Englewood
The day starts early at Sold Out Vinyl down in Englewood. The store has only been open since last year, though its business was established online in the previous two decades, and Sold Out Vinyl has gone all in on RSD, ordering more than 1,000 titles, offered up to customers on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop is usually closed on Sundays, but it's staying open through Sunday, April 21, this year to handle any tardy music lovers who were doing something else (puff, puff, pass) on 4/20.
Twist & Shout
2508 East Colfax Avenue
On Record Store Day, it's only natural to head to Twist & Shout, which took home a Best of Denver award this year for Best Record Store. It's always one of the biggest days of the year here, with lines snaking out the doors the likes of which even neighboring retail juggernaut Tattered Cover can only dream.
Vinyl Valhalla
9729 West Coal Mine Avenue, Littleton
Vinyl Valhalla is a small, family-owned record joint down in the Ken Caryl area of Littleton, and it's definitely worth the drive to check out for RSD. The store will be welcoming all vinyl fans from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with whole tables full of exclusive releases, limited runs and first-release RSD items.
Wax Trax
638 East 13th Avenue
200 South Broadway
Wax Trax has been gracing Cap Hill for decades now, humbly offering up the coolest musical stuff without all the bells and fancy whistles that other stores might embrace. Its locations generally consist of a couple of big ol' rooms full of boxes of records, and not much more — and bless Wax Trax for that, because, to paraphrase Cracker from Teen Angst, this is more of what the world needs now. This is the first time in its half-century of operation that Wax Trax has a second location participating in RSD, at 200 South Broadway. The two stores have even listed the RSD offerings they're most excited about; check it out and see if you share that anticipation.
Top Picks for Exclusive Record Store Day ReleasesHere are just ten of the top picks of RSD exclusives that'll be available — and probably in short supply and high demand — on April 20. Make your stand-in-line plans now!
Bottle Rockets, The Brooklyn Side
It's hard to believe that this seminal alt-country album is already thirty years old...and never before done up on vinyl, to boot. The album is worth buying just for the excellent ’90s tune "Thousand Dollar Car," but it offers so, so much more.
Nat King Cole, Live at the Blue Note Chicago
This two-disc set invites listeners to travel back in time to 1953 Chicago, when Nat King Cole was doing a residency at the Blue Note. Incredibly rare versions of such classics as "Unforgettable," "It's Only a Paper Moon" and more grace this unmissable set of once-thought-lost jazz.
Dead Milkmen, Bucky Fellini
It's the first re-pressing of the Dead Milkmen's 1987 release Bucky Fellini, in all its sarcastic-punk glory (and pressed in a ducky-yellow vinyl). This one is done under the Giving Groove label, so all proceeds will benefit charity — in this case, the Philadephia-based Rock to the Future, which supports music education in underrepresented areas.
Frank Zappa, Frank Zappa for President
The 2016 compilation Frank Zappa for President sees a timely release this election year. It's a two-LP set with three sides of music, plus Side 4 as a silk-screened image of Frank and the flag. Suitable for framing, for sure, and a good reminder to get out and vote in November. (But not for Frank.)
Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson, Winter in America
Long out of press is poet, musician and ’60s radical Gil Scott-Heron's finest work, Winter in America. This re-release is — perhaps sadly — just as relevant today as it was upon its release in 1974. In addition to being important, it slaps.
Linda Ronstadt, The Asylum Albums 1973-1977
Record Store Day has become known for many things, but one of them is fantastic box sets of albums from decades past. One of the best this time around is Linda Ronstadt's four albums in the mid-’70s: Don't Cry Now (1973), Prisoner in Disguise (1975), Hasten Down the Wind (1976) and Simple Dreams (1977). The first of these contains "Colorado," so there's that local flavor, too.
The Pixies, Live at Red Rocks
This one's a no-brainer for Denverites — chances are fairly good that a significant number of Mile High music fans were actually at this show in 2005, sitting in the weed-soaked stone seats of the inimitable Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed
Lou Reed was one of music's true originals, and music legends come together on this exclusive disc to celebrate his work with covers of his best songs. The list of artists here is impressive: Keith Richards, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Roseanne Cash...but for our money, Mary Gauthier doing "Coney Island Baby?" Sublime.
South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert
Another exclusive recorded at Red Rocks? Yes, please. And this time, it's Colorado connection on top of Colorado connection, since it's home-state boys (and new owners of Casa Bonita) Trey Parker and Matt Stone celebrating the 25th anniversary of their profane cartoon. And with a psychedelic "Towelie" cover, with "Towelie-blue" vinyl? This is definitely one for any Colorado collection. Read our coverage of the concert here.
Talking Heads, Live at WCOZ 77
This previously unreleased performance originally appeared in part on The Name of This Band Is the Talking Heads, but is now available in full for RSD 2024. Cut in 45 RPM for your listening pleasure, the show, recorded at the Maynard, Massachusetts, radio station, features fourteen tracks (half of which were previously unheard from the original two-track tapes) from a band early on in a legendary career.
For a complete list of Record Store Day releases, see the RSD web page.