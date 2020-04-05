Hear It: Milk Blossoms Singer Michelle Rocqet's Solo Debut

Michelle Rocqet, half of the soul-gutting experimental pop band The Milk Blossoms, has started working on a solo album. Her first song from the project, "Interview," dropped on April 3.

In the Milk Blossoms, what she calls her "ride-or-die project," Rocqet has showed off her skills as a beatboxer, music producer and soulful singer for over ten years.

Her debut solo track, "Interview," is a yearning R&B love song that showcases the breadth of her skills as a vocalist — from breathy torch singer to dramatic diva. The music rises and falls in electronic waves that start and stop, only magnifying the drama of the song. Most of it is subtle and brooding, but by the end it erupts into full-blown distorted rage.

"This song, 'Interview,' is about having difficult conversations," says Rocqet. "It's about asking for what you need and also being prepared to get an answer you don't want. The very beginning dynamic of a relationship can feel a lot like an interview. Sometimes we try to position ourselves to look better than we are, or sometimes we can create immense connection through being vulnerable and honest."

The Milk Blossoms, says Rocqet, are choosy about which songs they take on.

"With the solo stuff, I'm just going to throw things at the wall and see what happens," Rocqet explains.

If "Interview" is any indication, the solo project is going to stick.

Hear "Interview" for yourself at SoundCloud.