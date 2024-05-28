Stevie Nicks Reschedules Denver Concert

Ball Arena announced the news on May 28, writing on X that the postponement was because of "illness." The tour kicked off in Atlantic City, New Jersey, back in February, and will close out in Chicago on June 21. "Stevie and her band apologize to the fans for the reschedule, but they look forward to seeing everyone soon," the venue says.
