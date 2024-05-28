 Denver Stevie Nicks Concert Rescheduled Due to Illness, Moved to June 1 | Westword
Stevie Nicks Reschedules Denver Concert

The show has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 1.
May 28, 2024
Stevie Nicks will now be at Ball Arena on June 1.
Stevie Nicks will now be at Ball Arena on June 1.

Stevie Nicks was scheduled to play Ball Arena on Thursday, May 30, but the show has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 1.

Ball Arena announced the news on May 28, writing on X that the postponement was because of "illness." The tour kicked off in Atlantic City, New Jersey, back in February, and will close out in Chicago on June 21. "Stevie and her band apologize to the fans for the reschedule, but they look forward to seeing everyone soon," the venue says.
Take the extra show prep time to look through the ten times Stevie Nicks was completely iconic. And if the Saturday date works better for you than Thursday, take this as a sign to go: Tickets are still available.

Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
