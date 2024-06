André 3000 Adds Denver Stop to His Fall 2024 U.S. Tour

André 3000 Tickets



André 3000 North American Tour Dates



Singer-songwriter André 3000 just announced that his fall 2024 tour will be making a stop at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on October 17.In November 2023, the artist released his debut solo and jazz album , his first album in seventeen years. His Denver stop will be part of the New Blue Sun - Live In Concert international tour. Other stops include Paris, London, Los Angeles and various jazz festivals across the world.features artists Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks, all whom will be performing on the tour. The album was named one of Consequence's best 50 albums of 2023 Tickets for the Denver show will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 26.June 28 – Toronto, Ontario; Toronto Jazz FestJune 30 – Montreal, Quebec; Montréal Jazz FestivalAugust 2 – Newport, Rhode Island; Newport Jazz FestivalAugust 30 - September 1 – Napa, California; Blue Note Jazz FestivalSeptember 3-5 – Big Sur, California; Henry Miller Memorial LibrarySeptember 19 – New Orleans, Louisiana; Orpheum TheaterSeptember 21 – Dallas, Texas; AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera HouseSeptember 22 – Austin, Texas; ACL Live at The Moody TheaterSeptember 25 – Houston, Texas; The Hobby Center For The Performing ArtsSeptember 27 – Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kiva AuditoriumSeptember 28 – Mesa, Arizona; Mesa Arts CenterOctober 1 – San Diego, California; Humphreys By The BayOctober 2 – Los Angeles, California; The Greek TheatreOctober 4 – Santa Barbara, California; Arlington TheatreOctober 5 – Oakland, California; Fox TheaterOctober 9 – Seattle, Washington; Paramount TheaterOctober 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia; Queen Elizabeth TheatreOctober 14 – Portland, Oregon; Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallOctober 16 – Salt Lake City, Utah; Eccles TheaterOctober 17 – Denver, Colorado; Ellie Caulkins Opera HouseOctober 19 – Minneapolis, Minnesota; NorthropOctober 21 – Chicago, Illinois; The Salt ShedOctober 22 – Detroit, Michigan; Masonic Cathedral TheatreOctober 25 – Brooklyn, New York; BAM Howard Gilman Opera HouseOctober 30 – Boston, Massachusets; Boch Center Wang TheatreNovember 1 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; The Met Philadelphia presented by HighmarkNovember 2 – Akron, Ohio; Akron Civic TheatreNovember 8 – Richmond, Virginia; Altria TheaterNovember 19 – Washington, DC; The Kennedy CenterNovember 12 – Durham, North Carolina; DPACNovember 14 – Atlanta, Georgia; Fox TheatreFor the full list of dates, visit A ndré 3000's website