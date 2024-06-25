 Denver Stop on André 3000 Tour in October | Westword
André 3000 Adds Denver Stop to His Fall 2024 U.S. Tour

The Outkast rapper will perform at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in October.
June 25, 2024
The cover for André 3000's solo album, New Blue Sun.
The cover for André 3000's solo album, New Blue Sun. YouTube
Singer-songwriter André 3000 just announced that his fall 2024 tour will be making a stop at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on October 17.

In November 2023, the artist released his debut solo and jazz album, New Blue Sun, his first album in seventeen years. His Denver stop will be part of the New Blue Sun - Live In Concert international tour. Other stops include Paris, London, Los Angeles and various jazz festivals across the world.

New Blue Sun features artists Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks, all whom will be performing on the tour. The album was named one of Consequence's best 50 albums of 2023.

André 3000 Tickets

Tickets for the Denver show will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 26.

André 3000 North American Tour Dates

June 28 – Toronto, Ontario; Toronto Jazz Fest
June 30 – Montreal, Quebec; Montréal Jazz Festival
August 2 – Newport, Rhode Island; Newport Jazz Festival
August 30 - September 1 – Napa, California; Blue Note Jazz Festival
September 3-5 – Big Sur, California; Henry Miller Memorial Library
September 19 – New Orleans, Louisiana; Orpheum Theater
September 21 – Dallas, Texas; AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera House
September 22 – Austin, Texas; ACL Live at The Moody Theater
September 25 – Houston, Texas; The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
September 27 – Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kiva Auditorium
September 28 – Mesa, Arizona; Mesa Arts Center
October 1 – San Diego, California; Humphreys By The Bay
October 2 – Los Angeles, California; The Greek Theatre
October 4 – Santa Barbara, California; Arlington Theatre
October 5 – Oakland, California; Fox Theater
October 9 – Seattle, Washington; Paramount Theater
October 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia; Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 14 – Portland, Oregon; Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
October 16 – Salt Lake City, Utah; Eccles Theater
October 17 – Denver, Colorado; Ellie Caulkins Opera House
October 19 – Minneapolis, Minnesota; Northrop
October 21 – Chicago, Illinois; The Salt Shed
October 22 – Detroit, Michigan; Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 25 – Brooklyn, New York; BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
October 30 – Boston, Massachusets; Boch Center Wang Theatre
November 1 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
November 2 – Akron, Ohio; Akron Civic Theatre
November 8 – Richmond, Virginia; Altria Theater
November 19 – Washington, DC; The Kennedy Center
November 12 – Durham, North Carolina; DPAC
November 14 – Atlanta, Georgia; Fox Theatre

For the full list of dates, visit André 3000's website
