Ten Months After Opening, Stay Tuned Announces It's Closing

The venue only opened ten months ago, on December 9, after owner Sam Maher and his wife closed their vegan restaurant in the building, Somebody People, and Maher joined forces with Alex Whittier to turn the restaurant into a club. Earlier last year, Whittier had co-founded the nonprofit ONE Denver (formerly the 87 Foundation) with Stephen Brackett, a Flobots co-founder and former Colorado music ambassador. Together, Whittier and Maher hoped Stay Tuned would create an entertainment bridge between RiNo and LoDo and, in turn, make the neighborhood safer.
But on October 2, Stay Tuned announced on social media that it would have to close its doors. Here's the statement:
Our love letter to Denver.The Stay Tuned final party will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at 2162 Larimer Street; admission is free.
We tried to bring a collective passion that combined a love of music, food and elevated drinks (@alexise_tuned ) to the night life of Denver. Unfortunately our dream faded, like a child’s dream of growing up to fly to the moon
This Saturday is our last day party with one of our favorites @housesocialdjs It’s our last opportunity to cut some moves on the green floor, to dance under the magic disco ball, to close your eyes and feel the energy of the music in your spine as the enhancements flow through your mind.
Thank you to everyone who supported our artists and residents, they are incredibly talented humans and amazing people as are you and we love you.
Art is the life blood of any city, artists bring the weird, they bring the odd, and we want Denver to be the best fucking city in America, and this is coming from a couple of Aussies. We may not have made it but be sure to support your other favourite local spots so we can continue to have fun, new, unique, out of the ordinary events in this city.