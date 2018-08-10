The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Pretty Lights headlines the first of two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight, with Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics opening, while the Russ Liquid Test and Trophy Beats open tomorrow night. Chris Stapleton is at the Pepsi Center, while Lost ’80s Live, featuring Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Missing Persons and more, is at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Erasure at Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Kinky Friedman at the hi-dive, and Itchy-O celebrating the release of its new concept album, Mystic Spy | Psykho Dojo, at the Gothic Theatre. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

Chris Stapleton

$39.75-$89.75, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center