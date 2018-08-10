 


Pretty Lights returns to Red Rocks for two nights this week.
Pretty Lights returns to Red Rocks for two nights this week.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 10, 2018 | 5:55am
Pretty Lights headlines the first of two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight, with Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics opening, while the Russ Liquid Test and Trophy Beats open tomorrow night. Chris Stapleton is at the Pepsi Center, while Lost ’80s Live, featuring Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Missing Persons and more, is at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Erasure at Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Kinky Friedman at the hi-dive, and Itchy-O celebrating the release of its new concept album, Mystic Spy | Psykho Dojo, at the Gothic Theatre. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

Chris Stapleton
$39.75-$89.75, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Pretty Lights (also August 11)
$54.50-$79.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Erasure
$34.50-$75, Ellie Caulkins Opera House

The Melvins
$35.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Katastro
$14-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Lee Fields & the Expressions
Free, 6:30 p.m., Downtown Louisville

Aaron Lee Tasjan
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11

Rebirth Brass Band
Free/$30 VIP, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

Kenny Loggins
$39-$49, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

Yelawolf
$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Victor Wooten Trio
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Itchy-O
$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Karla Bonoff
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Kinky Friedman
$25-$30, 8 p.m., hi-dive

The Family Crest
$14-$16, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, AUGUST 12

Lost ’80s Live
$22.50-$79.50, 6:30 pm., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Brandi Carlile
$48.50-$88.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

John Fullbright
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver

Toto
$29-$39, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

Corb Lund
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

