The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Pretty Lights headlines the first of two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight, with Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics opening, while the Russ Liquid Test and Trophy Beats open tomorrow night. Chris Stapleton is at the Pepsi Center, while Lost ’80s Live, featuring Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Missing Persons and more, is at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Erasure at Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Kinky Friedman at the hi-dive, and Itchy-O celebrating the release of its new concept album, Mystic Spy | Psykho Dojo, at the Gothic Theatre. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 10
Chris Stapleton
$39.75-$89.75, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Pretty Lights (also August 11)
$54.50-$79.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Erasure
$34.50-$75, Ellie Caulkins Opera House
The Melvins
$35.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Katastro
$14-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Lee Fields & the Expressions
Free, 6:30 p.m., Downtown Louisville
Aaron Lee Tasjan
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake
SATURDAY, AUGUST 11
Rebirth Brass Band
Free/$30 VIP, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
Kenny Loggins
$39-$49, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
Yelawolf
$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Victor Wooten Trio
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Itchy-O
$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Karla Bonoff
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Kinky Friedman
$25-$30, 8 p.m., hi-dive
The Family Crest
$14-$16, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, AUGUST 12
Lost ’80s Live
$22.50-$79.50, 6:30 pm., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Brandi Carlile
$48.50-$88.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
John Fullbright
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver
Toto
$29-$39, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
Corb Lund
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
