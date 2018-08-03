 


Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt headline Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 4.EXPAND
Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt headline Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 4.
Luke Bryan, Facebook

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 3, 2018 | 5:59am
AA

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite team up for two nights at the Gothic Theatre, while Alison Wonderland does two nights at the Ogden Theatre. The lineup at Red Rocks this weekend includes Lucero and Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls tonight, Yonder Mountain String Band and the Infamous Stringdusters on Saturday and Joe Bonamassa on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Luke Bryan at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Steve Miller and Peter Frampton at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, and Tower of Power and War at Levitt Pavilion. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

Lucero and Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls
$30-$45, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Alison Wonderland (also August 4)
$26.75-$76.75, Ogden Theatre

Chanel West Coast
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite (also August 4)
$59.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Toad the Wet Sprocket
$35-$55, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

Dick Dale
$35-$105, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

No BS! Brass Band
$15-$18, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Queenz of Hip-Hop (also August 4 and 5)
$10-$12, 7 p.m, McNichols Civic Center Building

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

Luke Bryan
$49.75-$149.75, 4 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton
$32.50-$149.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Yonder Mountain String Band and the Infamous Stringdusters
$42-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tower of Power and War
$25-$75, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Now, Now
$15-$17, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5

Joe Bonamassa
$69-$89, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

HONEYHONEY
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver

UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey
$39-$49, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

The Summer Slaughter Tour
$32/$37, 2:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Air Supply
$40-$73, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Performing Arts, Arvada

Deafheaven
$22-$24, 8 p.m,, Oriental Theater


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

