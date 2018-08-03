The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite team up for two nights at the Gothic Theatre, while Alison Wonderland does two nights at the Ogden Theatre. The lineup at Red Rocks this weekend includes Lucero and Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls tonight, Yonder Mountain String Band and the Infamous Stringdusters on Saturday and Joe Bonamassa on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Luke Bryan at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Steve Miller and Peter Frampton at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, and Tower of Power and War at Levitt Pavilion. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 3
Lucero and Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls
$30-$45, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Alison Wonderland (also August 4)
$26.75-$76.75, Ogden Theatre
Chanel West Coast
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite (also August 4)
$59.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Toad the Wet Sprocket
$35-$55, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
Dick Dale
$35-$105, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
No BS! Brass Band
$15-$18, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Queenz of Hip-Hop (also August 4 and 5)
$10-$12, 7 p.m, McNichols Civic Center Building
SATURDAY, AUGUST 4
Luke Bryan
$49.75-$149.75, 4 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton
$32.50-$149.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Yonder Mountain String Band and the Infamous Stringdusters
$42-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Tower of Power and War
$25-$75, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Now, Now
$15-$17, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, AUGUST 5
Joe Bonamassa
$69-$89, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
HONEYHONEY
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey
$39-$49, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Summer Slaughter Tour
$32/$37, 2:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Air Supply
$40-$73, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Performing Arts, Arvada
Deafheaven
$22-$24, 8 p.m,, Oriental Theater
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!