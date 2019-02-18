 


Singer Bernard Fowler is part of A Bowie Celebration at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday.EXPAND
Singer Bernard Fowler is part of A Bowie Celebration at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday.
Steve Rose

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | February 18, 2019 | 5:43am
Sharon Van Etten, who's touring in support of her brand-new album Remind Me Tomorrow, stops at the Gothic Theatre tonight, while A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour, with Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover and more, is at the Paramount Theatre tomorrow. Also on tap this week are Poppy at the Gothic Theatre, Saves the Day at the Marquis Theater and Shook Twins at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Sharon Van Etten
$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Kikagaku Moyo
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Acid Tongue
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

A Bowie Celebration
$39.50-$65.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Poppy
$20, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Saves the Day
$19.99-$24, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

As It Is
$15-$17, 6 p.m., hi-dive

Warbly Jets
$10-$13, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

One OK Rock
$27.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Sir András Schiff
$10-$50, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Corb Lund
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Sundressed and Awakebutstillinbed
$12-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Alex Cameron and Roy Molloy
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Boombox Cartel
$25-$29, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Mushroomhead
$25-$175, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Shook Twins
$17/$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Current Joys
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

