The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Sharon Van Etten, who's touring in support of her brand-new album Remind Me Tomorrow, stops at the Gothic Theatre tonight, while A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour, with Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover and more, is at the Paramount Theatre tomorrow. Also on tap this week are Poppy at the Gothic Theatre, Saves the Day at the Marquis Theater and Shook Twins at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Sharon Van Etten
$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Kikagaku Moyo
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Acid Tongue
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
A Bowie Celebration
$39.50-$65.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Poppy
$20, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Saves the Day
$19.99-$24, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
As It Is
$15-$17, 6 p.m., hi-dive
Warbly Jets
$10-$13, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20
One OK Rock
$27.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Sir András Schiff
$10-$50, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Corb Lund
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Sundressed and Awakebutstillinbed
$12-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Alex Cameron and Roy Molloy
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Boombox Cartel
$25-$29, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Mushroomhead
$25-$175, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Shook Twins
$17/$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Current Joys
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
