The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Bob Mould Band is at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday in support of the trio's latest album, Sunshine Rock, while Peter Murphy and David J celebrate the fortieth anniversary of Bauhaus by playing the band's debut, In the Flat Field, in its entirety, plus other Bauhaus songs, at the Oriental Theater tonight and tomorrow. Also on tap this week are Sly & Robbie at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Moneybagg Yo at Summit and Ella Mai at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Ella Mai
$27.50-$33, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Peter Murphy (also February 26)
$39.50, 8 p.m., The Oriental Theater
God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Nothing More
$27.50, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
DaniLeigh
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Summit
Sly & Robbie & the Taxi Gang
$22-$25, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Bob Mould Band
$29.75, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Grayson Erhard
$15, 7 p.m., Summit
Yung Gravy
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Spear of Destiny
$12, 8 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Johnny Hickman
$15-$20, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room
Hot Flash Heat Wave
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Kurt Vile and the Violators
$25-$29, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Moneybagg Yo
$20-$27, 7 p.m., Summit
Blueface
$35-$65.95, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Rayland Baxter
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
