Kurt Vile headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday.
Lindsey Barlett

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | February 25, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Bob Mould Band is at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday in support of the trio's latest album, Sunshine Rock, while Peter Murphy and David J celebrate the fortieth anniversary of Bauhaus by playing the band's debut, In the Flat Field, in its entirety, plus other Bauhaus songs, at the Oriental Theater tonight and tomorrow. Also on tap this week are Sly & Robbie at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Moneybagg Yo at Summit and Ella Mai at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Ella Mai
$27.50-$33, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Peter Murphy (also February 26)
$39.50, 8 p.m., The Oriental Theater

God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Nothing More
$27.50, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

DaniLeigh
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Summit

Sly & Robbie & the Taxi Gang
$22-$25, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Bob Mould Band
$29.75, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Grayson Erhard
$15, 7 p.m., Summit

Yung Gravy
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Spear of Destiny
$12, 8 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Johnny Hickman
$15-$20, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room

Hot Flash Heat Wave
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Kurt Vile and the Violators
$25-$29, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Moneybagg Yo
$20-$27, 7 p.m., Summit

Blueface
$35-$65.95, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Rayland Baxter
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

