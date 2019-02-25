The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Bob Mould Band is at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday in support of the trio's latest album, Sunshine Rock, while Peter Murphy and David J celebrate the fortieth anniversary of Bauhaus by playing the band's debut, In the Flat Field, in its entirety, plus other Bauhaus songs, at the Oriental Theater tonight and tomorrow. Also on tap this week are Sly & Robbie at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Moneybagg Yo at Summit and Ella Mai at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks: