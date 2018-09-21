The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown tonight at Red Rocks spotlights some great New Orleans acts, including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and New Breed Brass Band, while tomorrow's Scallywag! craft beer, food and music festival at Fiddler's Green includes Rancid, Pennywise, Bad Religion and more. Also on tap this weekend are the Kool Koncert at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, with Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms and Tommy Tutone. Deep Purple and Judas Priest are at the Pepsi Center on Sunday, and CAKE, DeVotchKa and Calexico are at Breckenridge Brewery on Saturday as part of On Tap With KBCO. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Galactic
$45.50-$85, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Marisela
$60-$115, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Greensky Bluegrass
$84.50, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
El Ten Eleven
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Summit
Japanese Breakfast
$16-$19, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Meat Beat Manifesto
$20-$160, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Pallbearer
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
War of Ages
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Kool Koncert 2018
$10.50-$250, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Scallywag!
$29-$59, 12 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Greensky Bluegrass (also September 23)
$44.50-$80, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Iron & Wine
$32.50-$49.95, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
CloZee
$20-$28, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
On Tap With KBCO: CAKE
$42, 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Deep Purple and Judas Priest
$63.50-$154.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Driftwood Festival
$29-$59, 12 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
LeCrae and Andy Mineo
$27.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins
$49.95-$85, 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Loudon Wainwright III
$32-$34, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Set It Off
$20-$23, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
