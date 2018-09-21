 


Rancid headlines Scallywag! on Saturday at Fiddler's Green.
Rancid headlines Scallywag! on Saturday at Fiddler's Green.
Erik Voake

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 21, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown tonight at Red Rocks spotlights some great New Orleans acts, including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and New Breed Brass Band, while tomorrow's Scallywag! craft beer, food and music festival at Fiddler's Green includes Rancid, Pennywise, Bad Religion and more. Also on tap this weekend are the Kool Koncert at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, with Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms and Tommy Tutone. Deep Purple and Judas Priest are at the Pepsi Center on Sunday, and CAKE, DeVotchKa and Calexico are at Breckenridge Brewery on Saturday as part of On Tap With KBCO.  See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Galactic
$45.50-$85, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Marisela
$60-$115, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Greensky Bluegrass
$84.50, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

El Ten Eleven
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Summit

Japanese Breakfast
$16-$19, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Meat Beat Manifesto
$20-$160, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Pallbearer
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

War of Ages
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Kool Koncert 2018
$10.50-$250, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Scallywag!
$29-$59, 12 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Greensky Bluegrass (also September 23)
$44.50-$80, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Iron & Wine
$32.50-$49.95, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

CloZee
$20-$28, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

On Tap With KBCO: CAKE
$42, 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Deep Purple and Judas Priest
$63.50-$154.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Driftwood Festival
$29-$59, 12 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

LeCrae and Andy Mineo
$27.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins
$49.95-$85, 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Loudon Wainwright III
$32-$34, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Set It Off
$20-$23, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

