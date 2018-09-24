The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Beck returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight and tomorrow with Jenny Lewis opening, while Ms. Lauryn Hill celebrates the twentieth anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill at Red Rocks on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at the Paramount Theatre, Foxing at Globe Hall, Dawes at the Ogden Theatre and Kneebody at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Beck (also September 25)

$46.50-$70.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison