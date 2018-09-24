 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Beck headlines Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow.
Beck headlines Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 24, 2018 | 5:49am
AA

Beck returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight and tomorrow with Jenny Lewis opening, while Ms. Lauryn Hill celebrates the twentieth anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill at Red Rocks on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at the Paramount Theatre, Foxing at Globe Hall, Dawes at the Ogden Theatre and Kneebody at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Beck (also September 25)
$46.50-$70.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

In Real Life
$25-$28, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Graham Nash
$85-$135, 8:30 p.m., Concert Hall at Stanley Hotel, Estes Park

Bullet Boys and Enuff Z'Nuff
$5-$100, 8 p.m., Streets of London Pub

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
$59.50-$149.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Dying Fetus
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lawrence
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Katie Thiroux Trio
$25, 7 p.m., Nocturne

Foxing
$15-$17, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Ms. Lauryn Hill
$39.50-$199.50

Dawes
$35.50-$39.25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

The Garcia Project
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Sebastian Bach
$20-$250, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Chelsea Cutler
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

David Amram & Friends
$25-$35, 7:30 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Get the Led Out
$46.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

America
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Flight Facilities
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Too Many Zooz
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Spill Canvas
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Slothrust
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Kneebody
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Flint Eastwood
$15.75-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >