The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Beck returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight and tomorrow with Jenny Lewis opening, while Ms. Lauryn Hill celebrates the twentieth anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill at Red Rocks on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at the Paramount Theatre, Foxing at Globe Hall, Dawes at the Ogden Theatre and Kneebody at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Beck (also September 25)
$46.50-$70.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
In Real Life
$25-$28, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Graham Nash
$85-$135, 8:30 p.m., Concert Hall at Stanley Hotel, Estes Park
Bullet Boys and Enuff Z'Nuff
$5-$100, 8 p.m., Streets of London Pub
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
$59.50-$149.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Dying Fetus
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Lawrence
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Katie Thiroux Trio
$25, 7 p.m., Nocturne
Foxing
$15-$17, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Ms. Lauryn Hill
$39.50-$199.50
Dawes
$35.50-$39.25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
The Garcia Project
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Sebastian Bach
$20-$250, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Chelsea Cutler
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
David Amram & Friends
$25-$35, 7:30 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Get the Led Out
$46.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
America
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Flight Facilities
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Too Many Zooz
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Spill Canvas
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Slothrust
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Kneebody
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Flint Eastwood
$15.75-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
