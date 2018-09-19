Emo Band Foxing's New Record, Nearer My God, Is Worth the Wait

When St. Louis emo band Foxing started writing its third album, Nearer My God, the bandmates had two guiding principles: They would put no time constraints on when the album would be ready, and they would commit to revising, then revising again, and revising once more before the project was finished.

All that work paid off: Nearer My God packs a punch. The songs, filled with stylistic cartwheels, can be weighty. Over time, though, the album’s lyrical and thematic content open up, especially during the title track, a dry-witted lamentation, and the appropriately named “Bastardizer,” a classic absent-father ballad.

Nearer My God makes its way through a laundry list of classic emo themes: crippling self-loathing, drugs, failed romantic relationships, absentee fathers who pass their DNA along to boys who eventually become fathers, too. But it also explores the repercussions, both literal and allegorical, of wealth, privilege and self-destructive habits.

The project leaps between shades of psychedelic rock, hardcore emo, electro-pop and even orchestral music. With so many different themes, sounds and styles jammed onto one record, Nearer My God risked being a complete mess — a worry that plagued the band throughout the recording process. But the group’s steady-hand approach ensured that the project would be rich with juxtapositions, as well as artistically coherent.