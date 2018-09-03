 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Smashing Pumpkins headlines the Pepsi Center on Wednesday.EXPAND
Smashing Pumpkins headlines the Pepsi Center on Wednesday.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 3, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Smashing Pumpkins, including original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, headlines the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, with Metric opening. Yes with Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman is at Levitt Pavilion, while Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight. This week's lineup also includes Gary Clark Jr. at Red Rocks, Omar Sosa Quarteto AfroCubano at Dazzle, and Lake Street Dive at Red Rocks. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
$39.75-$60.75, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman
$25-$129.50, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

A Taste of Colorado
Free, 11 a.m., Civic Center Park

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER  4

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
$39.50-$95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Omar Sosa Quarteto AfroCubano (also September 5)
$20-$40, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Gooding
$15-$40, eTown Hall, Boulder

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Smashing Pumpkins
$29-$125, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Gary Clark Jr.
$44.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

RJ
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Lake Street Drive
$39.95-$55, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

STS9
$49.75-$50, 8 p.m., Summit

Deserts Hearts Takeover
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Midge Ure and Paul Young
$25-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Micah Schnabel
$8, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >