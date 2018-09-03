The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Smashing Pumpkins, including original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, headlines the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, with Metric opening. Yes with Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman is at Levitt Pavilion, while Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight. This week's lineup also includes Gary Clark Jr. at Red Rocks, Omar Sosa Quarteto AfroCubano at Dazzle, and Lake Street Dive at Red Rocks. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
$39.75-$60.75, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman
$25-$129.50, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
A Taste of Colorado
Free, 11 a.m., Civic Center Park
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
$39.50-$95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Omar Sosa Quarteto AfroCubano (also September 5)
$20-$40, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Gooding
$15-$40, eTown Hall, Boulder
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Smashing Pumpkins
$29-$125, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Gary Clark Jr.
$44.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
RJ
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Lake Street Drive
$39.95-$55, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
STS9
$49.75-$50, 8 p.m., Summit
Deserts Hearts Takeover
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Midge Ure and Paul Young
$25-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Micah Schnabel
$8, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
