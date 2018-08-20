The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

There are three back-to-back shows at the Pepsi Center this week: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson tonight, Sam Smith tomorrow and Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper on Wednesday. It's also a busy week at Red Rocks, with Niall Horan tonight, Rodrigo y Gabriela on Tuesday and two shows by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats on Wednesday and Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, AUGUST 20

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

$39.50-$125, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Niall Horan

$47-$107, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Terry Bozzio

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

TUESDAY, AUGUST 21

Sam Smith

$35-$125, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Rodrigo y Gabriela

$44.50-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Lydia

$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Winter and Potty Mouth

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper

$35-$199.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also August 23)

$46.75-$86.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Bad Bad Hats

$10-$12, 7 p.m., hi-dive

Red Shahan

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, AUGUST 23

Ripe and the Other Black

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Poco, Orleans and Pure Prairie League

$37-$55, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

Delphia and Her Deltones

$28-$38, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Adam Bartczak Republic

$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Esmé Patterson

$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

