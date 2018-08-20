The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

There are three back-to-back shows at the Pepsi Center this week: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson tonight, Sam Smith tomorrow and Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper on Wednesday. It's also a busy week at Red Rocks, with Niall Horan tonight, Rodrigo y Gabriela on Tuesday and two shows by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats on Wednesday and Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, AUGUST 20
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
$39.50-$125, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Niall Horan
$47-$107, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Terry Bozzio
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
TUESDAY, AUGUST 21
Sam Smith
$35-$125, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Rodrigo y Gabriela
$44.50-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Lydia
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Winter and Potty Mouth
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper
$35-$199.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also August 23)
$46.75-$86.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Bad Bad Hats
$10-$12, 7 p.m., hi-dive
Red Shahan
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, AUGUST 23
Ripe and the Other Black
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Poco, Orleans and Pure Prairie League
$37-$55, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Delphia and Her Deltones
$28-$38, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Adam Bartczak Republic
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Esmé Patterson
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!