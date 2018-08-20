 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Rob Zombie co-headlines the Pepsi Center tonight with Marilyn Manson.
Rob Zombie co-headlines the Pepsi Center tonight with Marilyn Manson.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 20, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

There are three back-to-back shows at the Pepsi Center this week: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson tonight, Sam Smith tomorrow and Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper on Wednesday. It's also a busy week at Red Rocks, with Niall Horan tonight, Rodrigo y Gabriela on Tuesday and two shows by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats on Wednesday and Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, AUGUST 20

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
$39.50-$125, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Niall Horan
$47-$107, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Terry Bozzio
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

TUESDAY, AUGUST 21

Sam Smith
$35-$125, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Rodrigo y Gabriela
$44.50-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Lydia
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Winter and Potty Mouth
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper
$35-$199.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also August 23)
$46.75-$86.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Bad Bad Hats
$10-$12, 7 p.m., hi-dive

Red Shahan
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, AUGUST 23

Ripe and the Other Black
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Poco, Orleans and Pure Prairie League
$37-$55, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

Delphia and Her Deltones
$28-$38, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Adam Bartczak Republic
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Esmé Patterson
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >