The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Shania Twain will bring her tour in support of her new album, NOW, to the Pepsi Center Friday, while Beats Antique and the Polish Ambassador are at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Underground Music Showcase runs Friday through Sunday at various venues along South Broadway and includes a ton of local acts and national talent like Alvvays, Gang Gang Dance, Deerhunter, Cloud Cult, White Denim and Digable Planets. Also on tap this weekend are The Faction at the Oriental Theater, Tedeschi Trucks Band at Red Rocks and Red Baraat at the Clyfford Still Museum. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JULY 27
Shania Twain
$69.95-$149.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Beats Antique and the Polish Ambassador
$42-$85, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Robert Earl Keen
$20-$37.50, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
Underground Music Showcase (also July 28 and 29)
Weekend pass $35 and up, 12 p.m. Various Venues on South Broadway
Zoogma
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Young Dubliners
Free, 6:30 p.m., Downtown Louisville Street Faire
Red Baraat
Free, 5:30 p.m., Clyfford Still Museum
Chicano Music Festival
$45, 4 p.m., Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center
SATURDAY, JULY 28
Tedeschi Trucks Band
$46.75-$59.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Alternate Routes
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
Car Seat Headrest
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Faction
$10-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Robbie Fulks
$19-$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Carolyn's Mother 25th Anniversary Reunion
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SUNDAY, JULY 29
Reggae on the Grass
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver
Chris Isaak
$45-$55, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
Guster
$63-$68, 6:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band
Free, 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion
Los Loney Boys
$30-$52, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
Dos Santos
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
