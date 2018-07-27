The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Shania Twain will bring her tour in support of her new album, NOW, to the Pepsi Center Friday, while Beats Antique and the Polish Ambassador are at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Underground Music Showcase runs Friday through Sunday at various venues along South Broadway and includes a ton of local acts and national talent like Alvvays, Gang Gang Dance, Deerhunter, Cloud Cult, White Denim and Digable Planets. Also on tap this weekend are The Faction at the Oriental Theater, Tedeschi Trucks Band at Red Rocks and Red Baraat at the Clyfford Still Museum. See our full picks below.



FRIDAY, JULY 27

Shania Twain

$69.95-$149.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center