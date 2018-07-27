 


Shania Twain headlines the Pepsi Center tonight.
Mike Brooks for Dallas Observer.

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 27, 2018 | 6:02am
AA

Shania Twain will bring her tour in support of her new album, NOW, to the Pepsi Center Friday, while Beats Antique and the Polish Ambassador are at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Underground Music Showcase  runs Friday through Sunday at various venues along South Broadway and includes a ton of local acts and national talent like Alvvays, Gang Gang Dance, Deerhunter, Cloud Cult, White Denim and Digable Planets. Also on tap this weekend are The Faction at the Oriental Theater, Tedeschi Trucks Band at Red Rocks and Red Baraat at the Clyfford Still Museum. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JULY 27

Shania Twain
$69.95-$149.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Beats Antique and the Polish Ambassador
$42-$85, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Robert Earl Keen
$20-$37.50, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

Underground Music Showcase (also July 28 and 29)
Weekend pass $35 and up, 12 p.m. Various Venues on South Broadway

Zoogma
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Young Dubliners
Free, 6:30 p.m., Downtown Louisville Street Faire

Red Baraat
Free, 5:30 p.m., Clyfford Still Museum

Chicano Music Festival
$45, 4 p.m., Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center

SATURDAY, JULY 28

Tedeschi Trucks Band
$46.75-$59.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Alternate Routes
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

Car Seat Headrest
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Faction
$10-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Robbie Fulks
$19-$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Carolyn's Mother 25th Anniversary Reunion
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SUNDAY, JULY 29

Reggae on the Grass
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver

Chris Isaak
$45-$55, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

Guster
$63-$68, 6:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band
Free, 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion

Los Loney Boys
$30-$52, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

Dos Santos
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

