Eric Church plays two nights at Pepsi Center in May.
Miles Chrisinger

Eric Church, Joe Jackson and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | October 11, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Eric Church will bring his Double Down tour to the Pepsi Center on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11. Tickets, $34.50 to $124.50, go on sale Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m.

Joe Jackson headlines the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, February 24, in support of his new album, Fool, which will be released on January 28. Tickets, $39.50 to $64.50, go on sale Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m.

Channel 93.3. KTCL's Not So Silent Night, featuring the Revivalists, Elle King, American Authors, Max Frost and Wildermiss will be at 1STBANK Center on Friday, November 30. Tickets, $43.50 to $49.95, go on sale Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

THE BLACK SHEEP

Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals: Sat., Nov. 3, 7 p.m., $9.43-$28

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Los Stellarians: Ft. SA of 311, Sat., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $27.50/$30.
Ripe: Sat., March 23, 9 p.m., $17-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

ill.Gates Live A/V Set: With Stylust, Kowta and more, Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Joey Porter’s Shady Business: Feat. Jenn Hartswick (Trey Anastasio), Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz), DJ Williams (Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), Nick Cassarino (Nth Power), Nate Edgar (Nth Power), Gabe Mervine, Drew Sayers (Motet), Fri., Dec. 21, Sat., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
John Medeski's Mad Skillet: Sat., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Thumpasaurus: Tue., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Travis Thompson: Fri., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

1STBANK Center

Channel 93.3. KTCL's Not So Silent Night: Ft. The Revivalists, Elle King, American Authors, Max Frost, Wildermiss, Fri., Nov. 30, 6 p.m., $43.50-$49.95.

FOX THEATRE

Reverend Horton Heat: With Legendary Shack Shakers, the Hooten Hallers, Wed., April 17, 8 p.m., $20-$27.

GLOBE HALL

Gabriel Kahane: Sun., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Too Many Humans (holiday concert): Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$14.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Leftover Crack: With Youth Brigade, Lower Class Brats, Potato Pirates, Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $35.
Tritonal: Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $20-$30.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Khemmis: Fri., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., Sat., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $16-$20.
Naked Giants: Mon., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

LOST LAKE

Leon and the Revival: Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Nathan Palmer: Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Redamancy (EP release): Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Rubedo: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $14-$18.

MARQUIS THEATER

Hate Drugs: Sun., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $12.
Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals: Mon., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $23-$25.

OGDEN THEATRE

Jacob Banks: Sat., March 9, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Nothing More: With Of Mice & Men, Badflower, Palisades, Tue., Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m., $27.50.
Snow Tha Product: Fri., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Matt Nathanson: Fri., March 15, 8 p.m., $45-$250.
Screwtape (EP release): Wed., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $9-$12.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Bert Kreischer: Sat., March 23, 7 p.m., $39.50.
Chad Prather: Sat., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $27.50.
Irish Dance Theatre: "The Celtic Gift," Fri., Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., $20-$50.
Joe Jackson: Sun., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $39.50-$64.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Eric Church: Fri., May 10, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 11, 8 p.m., $34.50-$124.50.
New Kids on the Block: With Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Naughty by Nature, Fri., June 7, 8 p.m., $29.95-$199.95.

SUMMIT

Taking Back Sunday: Tue., April 30, Wed., May 1, 7 p.m., $35-$160.

SWALLOW HILL

Acoustic Eidolon: Sat., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Chain Station: Sat., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White: Sun., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $30-$32.
Chris Daniels & the Kings: Feat. Freddi Gowdy, Sat., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $19-$21.
Christy Wessler's Holiday Sing Along: Sat., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $10-$16.
Jeff Plankenhorn: Thu., Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14.
Kindred Spirits: Sat., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Marissa Russo: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Sensory Friendly Concert: With Still, We Rise, Sun., Dec. 16, 1 p.m., $5.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

