Eric Church, Joe Jackson and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Eric Church plays two nights at Pepsi Center in May.

Eric Church will bring his Double Down tour to the Pepsi Center on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11. Tickets, $34.50 to $124.50, go on sale Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m.

Joe Jackson headlines the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, February 24, in support of his new album, Fool, which will be released on January 28. Tickets, $39.50 to $64.50, go on sale Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m.