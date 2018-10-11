Eric Church, Joe Jackson and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Eric Church will bring his Double Down tour to the Pepsi Center on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11. Tickets, $34.50 to $124.50, go on sale Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m.
Joe Jackson headlines the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, February 24, in support of his new album, Fool, which will be released on January 28. Tickets, $39.50 to $64.50, go on sale Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m.
Channel 93.3. KTCL's Not So Silent Night, featuring the Revivalists, Elle King, American Authors, Max Frost and Wildermiss will be at 1STBANK Center on Friday, November 30. Tickets, $43.50 to $49.95, go on sale Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals: Sat., Nov. 3, 7 p.m., $9.43-$28
Los Stellarians: Ft. SA of 311, Sat., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $27.50/$30.
Ripe: Sat., March 23, 9 p.m., $17-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
ill.Gates Live A/V Set: With Stylust, Kowta and more, Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Joey Porter’s Shady Business: Feat. Jenn Hartswick (Trey Anastasio), Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz), DJ Williams (Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), Nick Cassarino (Nth Power), Nate Edgar (Nth Power), Gabe Mervine, Drew Sayers (Motet), Fri., Dec. 21, Sat., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
John Medeski's Mad Skillet: Sat., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Thumpasaurus: Tue., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Travis Thompson: Fri., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Channel 93.3. KTCL's Not So Silent Night: Ft. The Revivalists, Elle King, American Authors, Max Frost, Wildermiss, Fri., Nov. 30, 6 p.m., $43.50-$49.95.
Reverend Horton Heat: With Legendary Shack Shakers, the Hooten Hallers, Wed., April 17, 8 p.m., $20-$27.
Gabriel Kahane: Sun., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Too Many Humans (holiday concert): Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$14.
Leftover Crack: With Youth Brigade, Lower Class Brats, Potato Pirates, Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $35.
Tritonal: Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Khemmis: Fri., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., Sat., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $16-$20.
Naked Giants: Mon., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Leon and the Revival: Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Nathan Palmer: Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Redamancy (EP release): Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Rubedo: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $14-$18.
Hate Drugs: Sun., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $12.
Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals: Mon., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $23-$25.
Jacob Banks: Sat., March 9, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Nothing More: With Of Mice & Men, Badflower, Palisades, Tue., Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m., $27.50.
Snow Tha Product: Fri., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Matt Nathanson: Fri., March 15, 8 p.m., $45-$250.
Screwtape (EP release): Wed., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $9-$12.
Bert Kreischer: Sat., March 23, 7 p.m., $39.50.
Chad Prather: Sat., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $27.50.
Irish Dance Theatre: "The Celtic Gift," Fri., Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., $20-$50.
Joe Jackson: Sun., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $39.50-$64.50.
Eric Church: Fri., May 10, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 11, 8 p.m., $34.50-$124.50.
New Kids on the Block: With Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Naughty by Nature, Fri., June 7, 8 p.m., $29.95-$199.95.
Taking Back Sunday: Tue., April 30, Wed., May 1, 7 p.m., $35-$160.
Acoustic Eidolon: Sat., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Chain Station: Sat., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White: Sun., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $30-$32.
Chris Daniels & the Kings: Feat. Freddi Gowdy, Sat., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $19-$21.
Christy Wessler's Holiday Sing Along: Sat., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $10-$16.
Jeff Plankenhorn: Thu., Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14.
Kindred Spirits: Sat., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Marissa Russo: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Sensory Friendly Concert: With Still, We Rise, Sun., Dec. 16, 1 p.m., $5.
