Foo Fighters headline the Pepsi Center on Wednesday.
Foo Fighters headline the Pepsi Center on Wednesday.

Chip Kalback
Chip Kalback

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 8, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Foo Fighters take over the Pepsi Center on Wednesday night while the National is at Red Rocks on Tuesday and Seven Lions is at Red Rocks on Thursday. Also this week, Against Me! plays a two-night stand at Summit, the Vaccines are at the Larimer Lounge, Soccer Mommy is at Globe Hall, Café Tacvba is at the Fillmore Auditorium and former Bad Plus pianist Ethan Iverson teams up with saxophonist Mark Turner to play music from their new ECM album, Temporary Kings. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

Primus
$69.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Against Me! (also October 9)
$25/$30, 7 p.m., Summit

The Vaccines
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Fickle Friends
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

The National
$49.95-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jessie J
$42.75, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Bad Cop Bad Cop
$5-$80, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Revocation
$16, 7:30  p.m., Bluebird Theater

Tigers Jaw
$16/$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Score
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Soccer Mommy
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Foo Fighters
$59-$99, 6:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Café Tacvba
$39.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Bullet for My Valentine
$38.50, 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre

GWAR and Hatebreed
$29/$32, 6 p.m., Summit

Owl City
$25/$30, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Vinyl Theatre
$13/$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

John Tesh
$45/$55, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Natalie Prass
$15.50-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Ethan Iverson/Mark Turner Duo
$25/$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

Seven Lions
$30-$80, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Dead South
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Church
$29.50/VIP $99, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Dirt Monkey
$15/$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Palisades
$13/$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Karl Blau and Porlolo
$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

The Blow
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

