The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Foo Fighters take over the Pepsi Center on Wednesday night while the National is at Red Rocks on Tuesday and Seven Lions is at Red Rocks on Thursday. Also this week, Against Me! plays a two-night stand at Summit, the Vaccines are at the Larimer Lounge, Soccer Mommy is at Globe Hall, Café Tacvba is at the Fillmore Auditorium and former Bad Plus pianist Ethan Iverson teams up with saxophonist Mark Turner to play music from their new ECM album, Temporary Kings. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 8
Primus
$69.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Against Me! (also October 9)
$25/$30, 7 p.m., Summit
The Vaccines
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Fickle Friends
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9
The National
$49.95-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Jessie J
$42.75, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Bad Cop Bad Cop
$5-$80, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Revocation
$16, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Tigers Jaw
$16/$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Score
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Soccer Mommy
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10
Foo Fighters
$59-$99, 6:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Café Tacvba
$39.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Bullet for My Valentine
$38.50, 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre
GWAR and Hatebreed
$29/$32, 6 p.m., Summit
Owl City
$25/$30, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Vinyl Theatre
$13/$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
John Tesh
$45/$55, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Natalie Prass
$15.50-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Ethan Iverson/Mark Turner Duo
$25/$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11
Seven Lions
$30-$80, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Dead South
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Church
$29.50/VIP $99, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Dirt Monkey
$15/$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Palisades
$13/$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Karl Blau and Porlolo
$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
The Blow
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
