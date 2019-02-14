 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
DeVotchKa has dropped a new music video for Valentine's Day.
DeVotchKa has dropped a new music video for Valentine's Day.
Ken Hamblin III

DeVotchKa Celebrates Valentine's Day With a New Music Video

Kyle Harris | February 14, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

DeVotchKa's for lovers, so it should be no surprise that the longtime Denver band released a music video on Valentine's Day for its song "Love Letters," from latest album This Night Falls Forever.

The band is asking fans to share the video on their social-media pages, tag the group and dedicate their posts to friends, partners and lovers. Then DeVotchKa will share those dedications on its social-media pages and enter fans into a competition to win a vinyl copy of This Night Falls Forever and a poster, both signed. It's all part of promotion efforts for the band's concert today, February 14, at Washington's in Fort Collins.

Continue Reading

Find the video on DeVotchKa's Facebook page, and see a clip below:

DeVotchKa, 7 p.m. Thursday, February 14, Washington's, 314 East Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, $29.50 to $79.50,

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: