DeVotchKa Celebrates Valentine's Day With a New Music Video

DeVotchKa's for lovers, so it should be no surprise that the longtime Denver band released a music video on Valentine's Day for its song "Love Letters," from latest album This Night Falls Forever.

The band is asking fans to share the video on their social-media pages, tag the group and dedicate their posts to friends, partners and lovers. Then DeVotchKa will share those dedications on its social-media pages and enter fans into a competition to win a vinyl copy of This Night Falls Forever and a poster, both signed. It's all part of promotion efforts for the band's concert today, February 14, at Washington's in Fort Collins.