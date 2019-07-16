 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Night the Cops Busted DJ BloodPreshah
Karl Christian Krumpholz

The Night the Cops Busted DJ BloodPreshah

Karl Christian Krumpholz | July 16, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Thomas “Bloodpreshah” Behler: “Crouched down behind a desk, with the lights out... The flashlights scanned the room as two Fort Collins police officers searched the room for suspects. Minutes earlier, a Reggae Theater Ensemble cast member and I were holding about ten bags of weed and everyone’s pipes, rolling papers and lighters, and were looking for somewhere to hide. Reports of marijuana being smoked at the Lory Student Center Theater were coming in fast, and the CSU police were on site trying to make sense of what was going on.

The Night the Cops Busted DJ BloodPreshah
Karl Christian Krumpholz

It was Saturday, February 26, 1994, and the Ensemble’s production of Malcolm X Meet Peter Tosh was in town for one night only. David Daniels, the playwright and founder, went into pretentious-artist mode during police questioning and talked about how the play ‘reflects reality.’ Members of the audience came to our aid by claiming, ‘It was only incense!’ No one got arrested or charged with any crime. We were only told to ‘leave Fort Collins and never come back.’”

The Night the Cops Busted DJ BloodPreshah
Karl Christian Krumpholz

DJ BloodPreshah will spin at Reggae on the Grass at Levitt Pavilion on July 20.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >