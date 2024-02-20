DJ Maro Turns Dance Floors Into Spiritual Experiences

"I love dancing so much," she says, "and I realized it's not always easy to find great music. ... The DJ can really make or break the night."

click to enlarge Megan Beatty, aka Maro. B Colby Photo

click to enlarge Megan Beatty, aka Maro B Colby Photo

click to enlarge Beatty finds the divine in the natural world. Becky Duffy Creative