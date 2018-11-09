Cops Called on DNA Picasso During Music Video Shoot

DNA Picasso did such a good a job capturing a sinister vibe in his "Dope in the Booth" music video shoot that a train conductor called the cops on him.

During the filming of Denver artist DNA Picasso’s “Dope in the Booth” music video, in which the rapper stands on and near train tracks while brandishing a sword, a passing conductor called the police.

"He was literally hanging out the train when they passed us, and he had his phone to his ear, so I knew [what was coming]," the 23-year-old rapper born Devin Arnold tells Westword. "I’m not going to take off running or anything. I just told him we were shooting a video. I feel like I'm awfully calm in situations. I’ve just learned to be calm in every situation. We just kept shooting; acting suspicious wouldn’t be the best option, so I just kept shooting the video. We chilled."